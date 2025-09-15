15.09.2025 11:50:18

EQS-DD: Pentixapharm Holding AG: Dr. Andreas Eckert, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.09.2025 / 11:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Eckert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Pentixapharm Holding AG

b) LEI
3912005VBOVXNDXEQZ36 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A40AEG0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.55 EUR 77,500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.5500 EUR 77,500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Pentixapharm Holding AG
Robert-Rössle-Straße 10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.pentixapharm.com/



 
