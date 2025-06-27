Pfisterer Aktie

EQS-DD: PFISTERER Holding SE: Erich Schefold, Donations (transfer) of a total of 20,000 shares in PFISTERER Holding SE.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.06.2025 / 12:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Erich
Last name(s): Schefold

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PFISTERER Holding SE

b) LEI
529900APPYG9TGZYS639 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PFSE212

b) Nature of the transaction
Donations (transfer) of a total of 20,000 shares in Pfisterer Holding SE.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: PFISTERER Holding SE
Rosenstr. 44
73650 Winterbach
Germany
Internet: www.pfisterer.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




99548  27.06.2025 CET/CEST





