EQS-DD: PFISTERER Holding SE: Erich Schefold, Donations (transfer) of a total of 20,000 shares in PFISTERER Holding SE.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.06.2025 / 12:50 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Erich Last name(s): Schefold

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PFISTERER Holding SE

b) LEI

529900APPYG9TGZYS639

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000PFSE212

b) Nature of the transaction

Donations (transfer) of a total of 20,000 shares in Pfisterer Holding SE.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

23/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

