Pfisterer Aktie

Pfisterer für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: PFSE21 / ISIN: DE000PFSE212

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
22.08.2025 08:00:04

EQS-News: PFISTERER reports significant increase in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2025

EQS-News: Pfisterer Holding SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
PFISTERER reports significant increase in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2025

22.08.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

August 22, 2025

PFISTERER reports significant increase in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2025 

  • Strong order backlog and order book continue to drive revenue growth
  • Gross profit (+18%) boosts EBITDA
  • Management Board expects positive development to continue throughout the year
  • Webcast on August 22, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CEST

Winterbach, August 22, 2025 – PFISTERER Holding SE („PFISTERER“; ISIN: DE000PFSE212), a global leader in connection technology for energy infrastructure, achieved a significant increase in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2025. At the same time, the company advanced its long-term growth strategy with targeted investments and a strategic acquisition.

Strong financial performance 

Revenue rose by 9.5% to EUR 213.6 million in the first six months of 2025 (H1 2024: EUR 195.1 million). Adjusted EBITDA increased by 13.2% to EUR 39.5 million, while net income improved by 33.1% to EUR 21.8 million. The second quarter was particularly strong, with revenue up 21.4% and EBITDA up 23.0%.

Growth was driven by strong demand across all regions and product segments. Order intake increased by 44.7% to EUR 290.2 million in the first half, while the order backlog at the end of June 2025 stood at EUR 312.5 million – up 57.3% compared to the prior year.

Strategic milestones

PFISTERER further strengthened its market position in the current fiscal year through key strategic initiatives:

  • Acquisition of Power CSL: Expanding the portfolio with offshore cable connection solutions and reinforcing its position in subsea applications.
  • IPO in May: Successful listing providing financial resources to accelerate growth.
  • Site expansion in Kadan (CZ): Purchase of a 5-hectare plot as basis for further production capacity increases.
  • New HVDC laboratory in Winterbach: Building permit secured for a state-of-the-art testing facility – series production of HVDC cable systems scheduled to start at the end of 2026.

Outlook

Based on strong order intake and continued positive market signals, PFISTERER expects its dynamic business development to continue in 2025 and anticipates results at the upper end of its forecast range.

Johannes Linden, Spokesman of the Management Board of PFISTERER Holding SE, said:

“We are extremely pleased with our performance in the first half of the year – both financially and strategically. With our investments in additional capacity and our entry into the future market of HVDC, we are laying the foundation for sustainable and profitable growth.”

Webcast on August, 22 2025

PFISTERER invites investors and media representatives to a webcast today at 10:00 a.m. CEST with Management Board Spokesman Johannes Linden and Management Board Member Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss. The webcast, held in English, will cover the half-year results and provide an outlook for the remainder of the year. For access details, please contact Investor Relations.

The full Half-Year Report 2025 is available for download on the company’s website at www.pfisterer.com in the Investors section.

About PFISTERER

PFISTERER is a leading independent technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart, Germany. The company develops, produces, and markets solutions for insulating and connecting electrical conductors at key interfaces within power grids – from generation and transmission to distribution – on land, at sea, and in the air. With its innovative strength, state-of-the-art production, and global sales network, PFISTERER delivers advanced solutions to meet the challenges of electrification. Founded in 1921, PFISTERER has established itself internationally as a pioneer of modern energy infrastructure and is an attractive employer in a future-oriented industry, offering exciting career opportunities to more than 1,300 employees. The PFISTERER Holding SE operates 17 sites in 15 countries worldwide.

PRESS Contact

Trang Grün
Corporate Head of Marketing & Communication
Tel.:   +49 7181-7005449
E-Mail:  trang.gruen@pfisterer.com 

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Stefanie Eberding
Investor Relations Manager (Extern)
Tel.:  +49 7181 7005 149
E-mail:  stefanie.eberding@pfisterer.com 

PFISTERER Holding SE
Rosenstr. 44
73650 Winterbach
Germany
Web:  www.pfisterer.com

 


22.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PFISTERER Holding SE
Rosenstr. 44
73650 Winterbach
Germany
Phone: +49 7181 7005-0
E-mail: info@pfisterer.com
Internet: www.pfisterer.com
ISIN: DE000PFSE212
WKN: PFSE21
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
EQS News ID: 2187402

 
End of News EQS News Service

2187402  22.08.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pfisterermehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pfisterermehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pfisterer 59,20 -1,82% Pfisterer

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:04 Das sind die Aktienfavoriten der Gates-Stiftung im 2. Quartal 2025
21.08.25 Greenlight Capital im Q2 2025: Neue Spitzenaktie im Einhorn-Depot
20.08.25 Auf diese Aktien setzte George Soros im zweiten Quartal 2025
19.08.25 Warren Buffetts 2. Quartal 2025: Diese Veränderungen gab es im Depot von Berkshire Hathaway
17.08.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 33

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung vor Powell-Rede: ATX und DAX mit kleinen Verlusten erwartet -- China-Börsen höher - Nikkei 225 gibt nach
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften leichter in den letzten Handelstag der Woche gehen. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegen sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An der Wall Street kam es am Donnerstag zu leichten Abgaben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen