EQS-News: PFISTERER Honored for Outstanding IPO of the Year at IPO Night 2025

PRESS RELEASE

October 29, 2025

PFISTERER Honored for Outstanding IPO of the Year at IPO Night 2025

Winterbach, Germany – PFISTERER Holding SE was recognized at this year’s IPO Night 2025 in Frankfurt as the winner in the Outstanding IPO of the Year category. Hosted by the Weimer Media Group, the event celebrates companies that demonstrate exceptional performance and strategic foresight in the capital markets.

The award acknowledges PFISTERER’s successful initial public offering in May 2025, which marked not only a financial milestone but also an important step in the company’s strategic development. The jury particularly highlighted PFISTERER’s strong market position, sustainable growth strategy, and innovative capabilities in the field of advanced power connection systems.

“This award recognizes our successful transformation from a traditional company into a globally leading provider of energy infrastructure technologies,” said Johannes Linden, Spokesperson of the Executive Board of PFISTERER Holding SE. “It is also a tribute to the dedication and expertise of our employees, whose efforts made this achievement possible.”

PFISTERER views the recognition as a motivation to continue its growth strategy. With a focus on technical excellence and sustainable energy supply, the company aims to continue setting standards in energy infrastructure.

ABOUT PFISTERER

PFISTERER is a globally leading and independent technology company headquarters in Winterbach near Stuttgart. The company develops, produces and sells solutions for insulating and connecting electrical conductors for the interfaces in power grids - from the generation and transmission to the distribution of electrical energy - on land, at sea and in the air. With its innovative strength, state-of-the-art production and worldwide distribution network, PFISTERER offers advanced solutions to the challenges of electrification. Since its foundation in 1921, PFISTERER has established itself internationally as a pioneer in modern energy infrastructure and is an attractive employer in a future-oriented industry with exciting development opportunities for more than 1,300 employees. PFISTERER Holding SE is represented worldwide with 17 operating locations in 15 countries.

