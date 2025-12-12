EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Jovanka Joleska Popovska, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.12.2025 / 17:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Jovanka Last name(s): Joleska Popovska

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ProCredit Holding AG

b) LEI

529900LIN8L1K9MLTR09

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006223407

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 8.14 EUR 1,498.34 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 8.1400 EUR 1,498.3400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

10/12/2025; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

