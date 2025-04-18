PSI Software Aktie

18.04.2025 12:12:10

EQS-DD: PSI Software SE: Robert Klaffus, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.04.2025 / 12:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Klaffus

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PSI Software SE

b) LEI
529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
25.60 EUR 10,086.40 EUR
25.70 EUR 10,125.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
25.6500 EUR 20,212.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/04/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Lang and Schwarz
MIC: LSSI


18.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: PSI Software SE
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




98258  18.04.2025 CET/CEST





