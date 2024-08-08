EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell

08.08.2024 20:01:20

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Theresa Margarete
Last name(s): Holler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Redcare Pharmacy N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
137.7125 EUR 220340.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
137.7125 EUR 220340.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.redcare-pharmacy.com



 
