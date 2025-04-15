EQS-DD: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG: Martin Schmitt, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.04.2025 / 10:34 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Martin Last name(s): Schmitt





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG

b) LEI

529900BQREX03QDSFT72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1RFMZ1





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



4.80 EUR 96,000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



4.8000 EUR 96,000.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

09/04/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





