WKN DE: A1RFMZ / ISIN: DE000A1RFMZ1

15.04.2025 10:35:59

EQS-DD: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG: Martin Schmitt, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.04.2025 / 10:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Schmitt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG

b) LEI
529900BQREX03QDSFT72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1RFMZ1

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
4.80 EUR 96,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.8000 EUR 96,000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/04/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


15.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG
Fronäckerstraße 34
71063 Sindelfingen
Germany
Internet: www.smw-ag.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




98226  15.04.2025 CET/CEST





