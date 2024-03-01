01.03.2024 12:26:50

EQS-DD: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG: RCM Beteiligungs AG, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.03.2024 / 12:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: RCM Beteiligungs AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Schmitt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG

b) LEI
529900BQREX03QDSFT72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1RFMZ1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.00 EUR 5004.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.0000 EUR 5004.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA - FREIVERKEHR
MIC: XFRA


01.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG
Fronäckerstraße 34
71063 Sindelfingen
Germany
Internet: www.smw-ag.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




89931  01.03.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1849725&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AGmehr Nachrichten