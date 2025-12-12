Smartbroker Aktie

12.12.2025 10:48:05

EQS-DD: Smartbroker Holding AG: AKD Private Equity GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.12.2025 / 10:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: AKD Private Equity GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: André
Last name(s): Kolbinger
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Smartbroker Holding AG

b) LEI
39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.75 EUR 442,500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.75 EUR 442,500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Smartbroker Holding AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.smartbroker-holding.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




102400  12.12.2025 CET/CEST





