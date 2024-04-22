EQS-DD: Viscom AG: Prof. Dr. Ludger Overmeyer, buy

22.04.2024 08:39:45

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Ludger
Last name(s): Overmeyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viscom AG

b) LEI
391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007846867

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
5.3400 EUR 26700.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.3400 EUR 26700.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stock Exchange Hanover
MIC: XHAN


Language: English
Company: Viscom AG
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.viscom.com



 
