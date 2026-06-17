Viscom Aktie
WKN DE: 784686 / ISIN: DE0007846867
|
17.06.2026 09:20:46
EQS-DD: Viscom SE: Prof. Dr. Ludger Overmeyer, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
17.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viscom SE
|Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
|30455 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.viscom.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105570 17.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Viscom AG
|
17.06.26
|EQS-DD: Viscom SE: Prof. Dr. Ludger Overmeyer, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
17.06.26
|EQS-DD: Viscom SE: Prof. Dr. Ludger Overmeyer, buy (EQS Group)
|
04.06.26
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,1 auf 24.919 Punkte (Dow Jones)
|
04.06.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Viscom SE erhöht Prognose für den Auftragseingang im Geschäftsjahr 2026 aufgrund eines Großauftrags (EQS Group)
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04.06.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Viscom SE raises its forecast for incoming orders in the 2026 financial year following a major contract (EQS Group)
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15.05.26
|EQS-DD: Viscom SE: Dr. Martin Heuser, Kauf (EQS Group)
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15.05.26
|EQS-DD: Viscom SE: Dr. Martin Heuser, buy (EQS Group)
|
15.05.26
|EQS-DD: Viscom SE: Dr. Martin Heuser, buy (EQS Group)