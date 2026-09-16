EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Andreas Pabst, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.09.2026 / 14:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Pabst

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

WashTec AG

b) LEI

391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007507501

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 36.30 EUR 544.50 EUR 36.40 EUR 4,950.40 EUR 36.40 EUR 6,078.80 EUR 36.40 EUR 254.80 EUR 36.40 EUR 14,050.40 EUR 36.40 EUR 109.20 EUR 36.40 EUR 24,060.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 36.3989 EUR 50,048.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

15/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

16.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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