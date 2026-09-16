WashTec Aktie

WashTec für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 750750 / ISIN: DE0007507501

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16.09.2026 14:29:45

EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Andreas Pabst, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.09.2026 / 14:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Pabst

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
WashTec AG

b) LEI
391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007507501

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
36.30 EUR 544.50 EUR
36.40 EUR 4,950.40 EUR
36.40 EUR 6,078.80 EUR
36.40 EUR 254.80 EUR
36.40 EUR 14,050.40 EUR
36.40 EUR 109.20 EUR
36.40 EUR 24,060.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
36.3989 EUR 50,048.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


16.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de
LEI Code: 391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91



 
End of News EQS News Service




107082  16.09.2026 CET/CEST





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