EQS-News: aap successfully places a 10% capital increase from authorized capital at EUR 1.10 with exclusion of subscription rights

19.04.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The premium to the current share price of EUR 0.8 amounted to 37.5%

The cash inflow will strengthen the company's own resources for the ongoing human clinical trial of the innovative antibacterial implant technology

aap Implantate AG ("aap" or "Company") successfully completed the 10% capital increase announced on March 18, 2024 with exclusion of subscription rights at a placement price of EUR 1.10, which corresponds to a premium of 37.5%. The company will thus receive liquid funds of EUR 986,311.70. This cash inflow will strengthen the company's own resources for the ongoing human clinical trial of the innovative antibacterial implant technology. The investors have also already signaled that they will provide further funds if business develops positively.



About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, produces and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative LOQTEQ® anatomical plate system, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while internationally it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the United States, the company relies on a sales strategy via distribution agents through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For further information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

The figures presented in this press release may be subject to technical rounding differences that do not affect the overall picture.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Executive Board and information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be understood as guarantees of the future developments and results mentioned therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those that aap has described in published reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.

