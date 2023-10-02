EQS-News: Abivax highlights obefazimod ulcerative colitis program with new data to be presented at the UEG Week 2023

EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Study results

Abivax highlights obefazimod ulcerative colitis program with new data to be presented at the UEG Week 2023



Abivax highlights obefazimod ulcerative colitis program with new data to be presented at the UEG Week 2023 Oral presentation of Phase 2b, 96-week, open-label, maintenance efficacy and safety in obefazimod-treated patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC)

Moderated poster presentation highlighting correlation of pharmacokinetic (PK) parameters with enhanced expression of a single microRNA, miR-124, in blood of obefazimod-treated UC patients

Poster presentation on long-term enhanced expression of miR-124 in blood and rectal tissue of obefazimod-treated UC patients PARIS, France, October 2, 2023 06:00 p.m. (CEST) Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX) (Abivax or the Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the bodys natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced that three scientific abstracts on its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, will be presented during the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week meeting, October 14-17, 2023, in Copenhagen, Denmark. We continue to be encouraged by the emerging clinical profile of obefazimod based on the 96-week efficacy and safety data from our Phase 2b open-label maintenance study, said Sheldon Sloan, M.D., M. Bioethics, Chief Medical Officer of Abivax. With the presentation of this new data and the underlying novel mechanism of action, obefazimod has the potential to advance the treatment paradigm for people living with ulcerative colitis. For more information on the Abivax clinical program and company updates, please visit Abivaxs UEG booth at C2-32 or see the conference program at the UEG website.

Obefazimod data to be presented Presentation Title Session Presenter Abstract/Poster Number Date/Time of Presentation Oral Presentation Obefazimod in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis: efficacy and safety analysis from the 96-week, open-label, maintenance Phase 2b study The new kids on the block for IBD: Part 1 Prof. Séverine Vermeire, M.D., Ph.D.



Head of the IBD Center at the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, and principal investigator in Europe for the study programs conducted and ongoing with obefazimod in UC

AS-UEG-2023-01944



OP077 Monday, October 16

11:30am-12:30pm CEST Moderated Poster Presentation Correlation of miR-124 upregulation and PK parameters in blood of patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis receiving obefazimod for 16 weeks

IL-23: Many but different? Julien Santo, Ph.D.



Director of Translational Research at Abivax AS-UEG-2023-01958



MP085 Sunday, October 15

3:30-4:30pm CEST Poster Presentation Long-term upregulation of miR-124 in blood and rectal biopsies of patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis receiving obefazimod 50mg daily for 96 weeks PP 05 IBD Julien Santo, Ph.D.



Director of Translational Research at Abivax

AS-UEG-2023-03592



PP0892

Sunday, October 15 10:00am-5:30pm CEST



Location:

Science Lounge ***** About Obefazimod Obefazimod, Abivaxs lead investigational drug candidate, is an oral small molecule that enhances the expression of a single microRNA, miR-124. Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with UC have generated positive efficacy and safety data, resulting in the initiation of a pivotal global Phase 3 clinical trial program (ABTECT Program), with first patients enrolled in the U.S. in October 2022. Initiation of a Phase 2a clinical trial in Crohns disease is expected in Q1 2024, and exploration of potential combination therapy opportunities in UC is ongoing.

