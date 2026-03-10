ABO Energy Aktie

ABO Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 576002 / ISIN: DE0005760029

10.03.2026 17:03:33

EQS-News: ABO Energy: Bondholders support restructuring

EQS-News: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond
ABO Energy: Bondholders support restructuring

10.03.2026 / 17:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

(Wiesbaden, 10 March 2026) At a meeting on 9 March 2026, the creditors of the 2024/2029 bond (ISIN DE000A3829F5) supported the company's restructuring course with important resolutions. All resolutions were passed with majorities of more than 99%. The creditors decided to suspend a negative pledge contained in the bond terms and conditions until 31 December 2026. In order to utilise guarantee or cash credit lines, the company may thus provide collateral as soon as yesterday's resolution has been implemented. This improves ABO Energy's chances of successfully participating in tariff tenders in particular, since the company must provide guarantees for this, which in turn require collateral.

The bondholders have also decided to waive any termination rights in connection with the ongoing restructuring. This waiver of termination rights also applies retroactively to terminations already declared by bondholders. This eliminates the risk that individual bondholders could jeopardise the ongoing restructuring by terminating their bonds.

The creditors elected lawyer Markus W. Kienle, who is a member of the board of the investor protection association “Schutzgemeinschaft der Kapitalanleger (SdK),” as their joint representative. The joint representative was authorised to conclude a standstill agreement. He was also authorised to conduct negotiations on the conclusion of agreements for the implementation of the restructuring plan and to represent the interests of the bondholders in this process.

Creditors representing approximately 38.7 million euros (48 %) of the outstanding bonds participated in the meeting. This meant that the necessary quorum (25 %) was met. During the meeting, the company recommended accepting the counter-motions proposed by SdK. “With these resolutions, the bond creditors have sent a clear signal that they believe in and support the successful restructuring of ABO Energy,” said Managing Director Dr Karsten Schlageter. “We will use this momentum and continue to work consistently to get ABO Energy back on track as quickly as possible.”

 

 


10.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 26 765 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 26 765 5199
E-mail: presse@aboenergy.com
Internet: https://www.aboenergy.com/
ISIN: DE0005760029, DE000A3829F5
WKN: 576002, A3829F
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2289104

 
End of News EQS News Service

2289104  10.03.2026 CET/CEST

