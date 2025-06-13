LEG Immobilien Aktie
WKN DE: LEG111 / ISIN: DE000LEG1110
|
13.06.2025 06:57:14
EQS-News: Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien SE in the amount of EUR 400 million due on September 1, 2025 (ISIN DE000A2GSDH2)
|
EQS-News: LEG Immobilien SE
/ Key word(s): Bond/Dividend
Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien SE in the amount of EUR 400 million due on September 1, 2025 (ISIN DE000A2GSDH2)
The Conversion Price for the Bond has been adjusted as a result of dividend payments for financial year 2024 in accordance with § 10 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bond, effective 12 June 2025. The Conversion Price is now EUR 112.9577 (previously: EUR 113.2516). The Reference Dividend has been adjusted to EUR 2.62 (previously: EUR 2.63).
The Management Board
LEG Immobilien SE
13.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LEG Immobilien SE
|Flughafenstraße 99
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 22 204
|E-mail:
|ir@leg-se.com
|Internet:
|www.leg-se.com
|ISIN:
|DE000LEG1110
|WKN:
|LEG111
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart (Freiverkehr Plus), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2154648
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2154648 13.06.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!