13.06.2025 06:57:14

EQS-News: Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien SE in the amount of EUR 400 million due on September 1, 2025 (ISIN DE000A2GSDH2)

EQS-News: LEG Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Bond/Dividend
Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien SE in the amount of EUR 400 million due on September 1, 2025 (ISIN DE000A2GSDH2)

13.06.2025 / 06:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien SE in the amount of EUR 400 million due on September 1, 2025 (ISIN DE000A2GSDH2)

The Conversion Price for the Bond has been adjusted as a result of dividend payments for financial year 2024 in accordance with § 10 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bond, effective 12 June 2025. The Conversion Price is now EUR 112.9577 (previously: EUR 113.2516). The Reference Dividend has been adjusted to EUR 2.62 (previously: EUR 2.63).

The Management Board
LEG Immobilien SE
 

13.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 22 204
E-mail: ir@leg-se.com
Internet: www.leg-se.com
ISIN: DE000LEG1110
WKN: LEG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart (Freiverkehr Plus), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2154648

 
End of News EQS News Service

2154648  13.06.2025 CET/CEST

