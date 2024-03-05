EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Former Cisco Germany CEO Michael Ganser joins peaq Foundation as an Executive ahead of mainnet launch

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Personnel

Advanced Blockchain AG: Former Cisco Germany CEO Michael Ganser joins peaq Foundation as an Executive ahead of mainnet launch



05.03.2024 / 08:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Advanced Blockchain AG: Former Cisco Germany CEO Michael Ganser joins peaq Foundation as an Executive ahead of mainnet launch

05 March 2024 – Michael Ganser, former CEO of Cisco Germany, has been appointed as an executive of peaq Foundation. peaq is a spin-off and investment of Advanced Blockchain AG (“AB”, Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator, architect and investor for the blockchain industry.

Simon Telian, CEO of AB, comments: "We are absolutely thrilled that Michael Ganser has decided to join peaq’s team in an executive role – he brings in long-standing experience in management, sales and commercialization of new ideas. Michael joins at the beginning of a critical growth period for peaq and is a significant value driver for the company."

Michael Ganser's involvement is perfectly timed with peaq's mainnet going live soon, the positive market developments and peaq’s team attendance at ETHDenver which together will expand the ecosystem and showcasing the technology’s outstanding potential. Previously, Michael Ganser served on the Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG.

Michael Ganser comments: “peaq’s vision is enough to position it as one of the most important projects of the 21st century. The combination of Web3, IoT and AI will be a major innovation and growth driver across the world. The benefits of real world asset tokenization and generating new income sources for Enterprises and Consumers will bring Web3 at the forefront of many business innovations. I had the opportunity to get to know the world class team behind peaq for many years and it is my great pleasure to join the Foundation in an executive capacity and support innovative Enterprises in the transition from Web2 into the Web3 future.”

Michael Ganser spent over twenty years at Cisco in various leadership positions, including Senior Vice President of Cisco Central Europe, Senior Vice President of Cisco DACH, CEO & Senior Vice President of Cisco Germany and CEO & General Manager of Cisco Switzerland. He is also the founder of Windage AG.

peaq’s multi-chain functionality enables seamless interaction with Polkadot, cross-chain machine identities with Cosmos, and bridges to Ethereum. The platform operates on an economic model specifically designed to incentivize both users and machines in the Economy of Things. It rewards machines and builders that connect, contribute, and generate transactions on the network, thereby fostering an active and rewarding ecosystem. Furthermore, peaq maintains ecosystem partnerships with leading partners such as Gaia-X, MOBI and the German Association of the Automotive Industry and its layer 1 blockchain is compatible with Polkadot infrastructure.

Advanced Blockchain AG is pleased to announce that the peaq team with Michael Ganser will be present at TOKEN 2049 in Dubai next month. The management of Advanced Blockchain AG will also be present.

Advanced Blockchain remains one of the largest shareholders in EoT Labs GmbH as well as a KREST and PEAQ token holder.

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.



Contact:

ir@advancedblockchain.com