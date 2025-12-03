

Re:Position your IT: All for One drives IT innovation and cloud transformation with new service portfolio

Companies benefit from continuous and proactive IT support that transforms IT innovations into measurable business value.

Four new service clusters deliver targeted solutions for today’s IT challenges –from update management to system integration.

Smart Services drive continuous IT innovation and ensure operational stability, strengthening companies' long-term business success.

The new service portfolio underlines All for One's role as a forward-thinking consulting and service provider.

Filderstadt, 3 December 2025 – With the slogan »Re:Position your IT«, All for One Group SE launches its new service portfolio, designed to provide companies with proactive, long-term guidance in digital transformation and harnessing IT innovations. The portfolio is built around four newly introduced service clusters, which integrate advanced offerings like update management, cloud migration, and end-to-end processes to address challenges in today’s IT landscapes. The new service portfolio is another important milestone for All for One on its path to consistently expanding its position as an innovative consulting and service provider.

With its new service portfolio, All for One is addressing the increasingly dynamic requirements of its customers. While IT departments traditionally focused on stability and technical operations, today's business environment – driven by new technologies and the cloud – demands speed, flexibility, and innovation. Leading technology providers like SAP and Microsoft are introducing IT innovations at ever shorter intervals, requiring careful evaluation of their business value and tailored implementation. At the same time, growing budget pressures and a shortage of skilled professionals are making it more challenging for companies to future-proof their IT landscapes.

Changing customer needs: IT requires continuity and innovation

»In today’s era of the cloud and increasingly rapid innovation cycles, our customers face challenges that can no longer be solved with isolated, one-off projects. What they need is continuous support and a consistent, carefully evaluated stream of innovation that delivers tangible results. With our Smart Services, we provide precisely that: continuity, measurable business impact, and proactive consulting. Therefore, we rely on our extensive industry and technology expertise and our strong partnerships with SAP and Microsoft, which position us as experts in creating connected, integrated IT landscapes and as drivers of innovation for our customers«, says Michael Zitz, CEO of All for One Group.

Smart solutions for IT challenges: An overview of the four service clusters

»Transformation as a Service« serves as the guiding principle of the new Smart Service portfolio: With this approach, All for One helps companies manage hybrid IT landscapes and leverage IT as a strategic driver for measurable business impact. The portfolio comprises four service clusters, each targeting specific aspects of tangible IT and business benefits:

»Flow«: Seamlessly integrates SAP and Microsoft systems to enable end-to-end process flows and enhance the user experience.

Seamlessly integrates SAP and Microsoft systems to enable end-to-end process flows and enhance the user experience. »Pulse«: Empowers companies to proactively leverage SAP and Microsoft innovation cycles, ensuring sustainable and secure IT landscapes through services such as release, compliance, and security management.

Empowers companies to proactively leverage SAP and Microsoft innovation cycles, ensuring sustainable and secure IT landscapes through services such as release, compliance, and security management. »Elevate« : Advances the technology landscape (e.g., Clean Core, S/4HANA transformation), optimises and standardises business processes in live operations, and establishes a stable, future-ready IT infrastructure.

: Advances the technology landscape (e.g., Clean Core, S/4HANA transformation), optimises and standardises business processes in live operations, and establishes a stable, future-ready IT infrastructure. »Connect«: standardises and modernises the process landscape by enabling modular, reusable building blocks, scalable integrations, and AI-powered evolution, facilitating agile application composition and ensuring stable end-to-end process flows.

Co-Creation: Smart Services developed in collaboration with customers

The new service portfolio was developed in close collaboration with customers from various industries, including automotive, life sciences, and mechanical engineering. »Our services were not developed in an ivory tower. In numerous workshop sessions, we worked with our customers to analyse real challenges, such as increasing ticket volumes and security threats, and developed pragmatic solutions. Taking this hands-on approach allowed us to create a portfolio that aligns precisely with the challenges modern IT teams face, while making SAP and Microsoft IT innovations practically applicable«, explains Dr. Shahzeeb Akhtar, Senior Vice President Global Business Services.

Oliver Brücher, Director Global Organization and Information Technology at Schlenk SE, also values this co-creation approach: »With the IT security services in particular, we were able to address our weaknesses and actively contribute to developing solutions that will benefit us in the long term. The key advantage for us lies in the 24/7 protection of our IT landscape. Thanks to All for One's services, threats are detected early and reliably fended off, allowing us to focus entirely on our core business.«

Insights & Workshops: Invitation to the »Re:Position your IT« event in February 2026

An event on 11 February 2026 in Filderstadt offers interested parties the opportunity to experience the new Smart Services and their practical implementation live. CIOs from renowned companies will share insights on how they are successfully positioning their IT as a strategic Business Enabler. Furthermore, in interactive workshops, participants will work with experts to develop practical solutions for key IT challenges such as release and test management, cybersecurity, and end-to-end processes.

A detailed presentation of the new services can be found in the following video (in German): https://lp.all-for-one.com/re-position-your-it

About All for One Group SE

All for One is an international IT, consulting, and service provider with a strong focus on SAP solutions. With a clear commitment to transforming technology into tangible business success, the industry-specialised company supports and assists its more than 4,000 medium-sized customers in Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland in their sustainable business transformation and their journey to the cloud. At the heart of its portfolio is SAP S/4HANA, serving as the digital core for company-wide and industry-specific processes. All for One is the leading SAP partner in Central and Eastern Europe in both the transformation to SAP S/4HANA using the innovative CONVERSION/4 program and the SAP cloud business.



In financial year 2024/25, All for One generated revenue of EUR 504 million. The company, headquartered in Filderstadt near Stuttgart, is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Contact:All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com