EQS-News: ANDRITZ strengthens environmental offering with acquisition of LDX Solutions

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Takeover

ANDRITZ strengthens environmental offering with acquisition of LDX Solutions



04.02.2025 / 11:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



GRAZ, FEBRUARY 4, 2025. International technology group ANDRITZ has acquired LDX Solutions, a leading provider of emission reduction technologies and related services in the North American industrial market, with annual revenues of about $100 million. This acquisition further strengthens ANDRITZ’s offering of environmental technologies and its presence in the growing North American market.



Comprising the strong legacy brands of Dustex®, Geoenergy® and Western Pneumatics, LDX Solutions offers a wide range of technologies and engineered solutions for a cleaner environment. The company’s wet electrostatic precipitators (WESP) and regenerative thermal oxidizers (RTO) will further complement ANDRITZ’s comprehensive clean air technologies portfolio. With a team of 250 experts, decades of experience, and an installed base of more than 2,000 systems, LDX Solutions also enhances the service offering for ANDRITZ customers throughout North America.



Harald Reissner, Senior Vice President Clean Air Technologies at ANDRITZ, says: “We are very pleased to welcome the LDX Solutions team to our Environment & Energy business area. Their long-standing industry experience, excellent product portfolio and operational excellence perfectly support our long-term growth strategy that focuses on sustainable solutions minimizing CO 2 footprint.”



– End –



PRESS RELEASE AND PHOTO AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD

The press release and image are available for download at andritz.com/news. The image may be published free of charge if the source is stated: “Photo: LDX Solutions”.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Niklas Jelinek

Media Relations

niklas.jelinek@andritz.com

andritz.com



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company’s business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas – Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydropower and Environment & Energy. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group’s strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 30,000 employees and over 280 locations in more than 80 countries.



ANDRITZ ENVIRONMENT & ENERGY

ANDRITZ Environment & Energy is committed to environmental responsibility and offers a broad range of technologies focusing on sustainable solutions for various industries. The extensive product portfolio includes technologies for the production of green hydrogen and renewable fuels, for carbon capture and emission reduction, mechanical and thermal solid/liquid separation, grinding, pelletizing, and for pumping fluids. Complemented by cutting-edge automation and digitalization as well as comprehensive services, they enable efficient and innovative solutions in processes such as water and wastewater management, recycling, waste/sludge-to-value, resource-saving battery-related mining, desalination, feed and food valorization, air emission reduction and P2X.

04.02.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group. www.eqs.com



