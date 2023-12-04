EQS-News: Ardent Data Centers, a Northern Data Group company, progresses international data center acquisition strategy

|
These assets, once acquired, will form part of Ardent Data Centers expanding portfolio of next-generation, high-density data centers, providing co-location services across Europe and the US. This capacity will address the surging demand for compute power needed for Generative AI applications and support Northern Data Group’s strategy to capture the extensive opportunity in the global HPC market.
Ardent’s data center environments will feature only the most efficient, purpose-built liquid cooling technology, which results in a lower Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratio than current market standards, allowing higher utilization and performance, at a lower cost. All new sites, once successfully added to Ardent’s portfolio will be upgraded and retrofitted to meet this standard. This is in line with both Ardent’s and Northern Data Group’s wider commitment to providing infrastructure that ensures the environmental impact of compute-intensive processes is as light as possible.
As part of this strategic expansion, Ardent will support its sister company and anchor tenant, Taiga Cloud, providing more infrastructure for its current and future NVIDIA H100 deployments, starting with the upcoming expansion at Ardent Data Center’s sites across Northern Europe. Ardent will also play a key role in Taiga’s future expansion.
Ardent Data Centers provide future-ready data centers which are purpose-built to power the next generation of HPC. Part of the Northern Data Group, we house the industry's latest chips, combined with the latest liquid cooling systems to offer more power and better availability of on-demand, compute-as-a-service infrastructure. With a proven track record of designing and operating high-performance data centers for over twenty-five years, we’re pioneering a new era of efficiency, delivering greater performance, density, and availability.
Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a provider of energy-efficient High Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU- and ASIC-based solutions. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML, and Generative AI industries. Our close collaboration with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA is fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.
