EQS-News: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Sale of the stake in the Bikeleasing Group

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Sale of the stake in the Bikeleasing Group



23.12.2025 / 08:38 CET/CEST

BKHT sells its Bikeleasing stake to DECATHLON PULSE SAS, a wholly owned subsidiary of the global sports brand DECATHLON

The purchase agreement provides for an enterprise valuation of Bikeleasing of €525 million

Frankfurt am Main, December 23, 2025. Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, “Brockhaus Technologies” or the “Company”) is selling its approximately 52% stake in BLS Beteiligungs GmbH (“Bikeleasing”). The buyer is DECATHLON PULSE SAS, a wholly owned subsidiary of the French-based global sports brand DECATHLON. The purchase agreement provides for an enterprise valuation of Bikeleasing of €525 million. The purchase price for the shares in BLS Beteiligungs GmbH will be determined as of the closing date (expected in the course of H1 2026), taking into account the cash available on that date, financial debt, and the level of net working capital of the Bikeleasing sub-group (closing accounts concept). Based on the consolidated figures of the Bikeleasing Group as of September 30, 2025, an illustrative calculation results in a pro rata purchase price attributable to Brockhaus Technologies’ interests in BLS Beteiligungs GmbH of approximately €240 million. However, this amount may still vary depending on the figures as of the closing date.

The completion of the transaction is still subject to the satisfaction of the closing conditions, in particular the receipt of merger control clearances, the successful completion of the required owner control procedure by DECATHLON, and the approval by the shareholders’ meeting of Brockhaus Technologies.

“We are very pleased with the successful transaction. It enables us to place Bikeleasing in the best possible hands while realizing value for our shareholders. I would like to thank the entire Bikeleasing team for their exceptional commitment,” commented Founder and CEO Marco Brockhaus.

With this transaction, BKHT once again demonstrates its ability to identify attractive companies with significant potential, bring them together under one roof, develop them further and thereby achieve substantial value creation. During the four years at Brockhaus Technologies, Bikeleasing more than tripled its revenue from 9M 2021 to 9M 2025 and more than doubled its adjusted EBITDA – despite planned higher personnel and other operating expenses in 9M 2025 as part of the long-term growth strategy to transform into a multi-benefit platform. Over the same period, the number of companies connected to Bikeleasing’s digital platform increased from around 28,000 corporate customers with 1.3 million employees to 81,000 corporate customers with approximately 3.9 million employees as of September 30, 2025.

These successes are the result of Brockhaus Technologies’ strategy of actively supporting its subsidiaries in professionalization and in building growth-capable, scalable structures. In the past four years, BKHT has completed six add-on acquisitions for Bikeleasing, including four sales agencies as well as the companies Probonio and Ridepanda. To this end, BKHT provides with its many years of experience, its broad network, and strategic knowledge transfer.

Further strategic potential for Bikeleasing as part of a global leading sports brand

DECATHLON PULSE was able to convince the existing shareholders of Bikeleasing with a clear strategic vision. As an internationally active sporting goods manufacturer and retailer, the French family-owned company brings the relevant expertise. It is also ensured that Bikeleasing will retain the entrepreneurial independence that has made it strong.

About Brockhaus Technologies

Based in Frankfurt am Main, Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) is a technology group that acquires high-margin, high-growth technology and innovations champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, Brockhaus Technologies actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving profitable long-term growth, both across industries and internationally. At the same time, Brockhaus Technologies offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For more information, please visit: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/en/

