EQS-News: CEO of Advanced Blockchain AG, Simon Telian, appointed as Special Advisor for pilot project implemented by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

20.06.2024 09:42:58

20.06.2024 / 09:42 CET/CEST
20 June 2024 - Advanced Blockchain AG (‘AB’, Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry, announces that its CEO, Simon Telian, has been officially appointed as Special Advisor by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan. In this role, he will support the Ministry in the implementation of the pilot project for the development of digital public goods using Web 3.0 and blockchain.

The project, known as the ‘Pilot Project for Building Digital Public Goods Using Web 3.0 & Blockchain’, is jointly operated by the Nomura Research Institute (NRI), Ltd. and the JISSUI Social Implementation Centre (JISSUI). The aim is to promote pilot projects in the area of digital public goods and to develop guidelines, data standards and platforms for data exchange. In this context, implementation of Web 3.0 and blockchain in society is to be accelerated, which will contribute to the realization of Society 5.0 and to solving industrial and social challenges in Japan.

Simon Telian will work closely with other experts and participants in the project, including directors from Blockchain Capital, the Global Blockchain Business Council, among others.

‘Japan is becoming a hotspot for Web 3.0 and blockchain companies,’ said Simon Telian, CEO of Advanced Blockchain AG. "The improving regulatory environment and foreign investment are further strengthening this trend. I look forward to contributing my experience and expertise to this important project."

In recent years, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has been promoting pilot projects, the development of skilled labor and research and development in the field of Web 3.0 and blockchain.

About Advanced Blockchain AG:
Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.

For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.

Contact:
ir@advancedblockchain.com

 


