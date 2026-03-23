CEWE Stiftung Aktie
WKN: 540390 / ISIN: DE0005403901
|
23.03.2026 14:41:43
EQS-News: CEWE increases dividend for 17 consecutive years
|
EQS-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Dividend
CEWE increases dividend for 17 consecutive years
Oldenburg, 23 March 2026. The Supervisory Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) decided with its meeting today to propose the seventeenth consecutive dividend increase. The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board are to propose a dividend of 3.00 euros per share for the business year of 2025 at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 3 June 2026 (dividend of previous year: 2.85 euros). Based on the dividend study by Dividenden Adel, isf Institut and DSW (Deutsche Schutzvereinigung für Wertpapierbesitz), CEWE thus remains in the top spot – second place – among all 611 German listed companies included in the survey that have continuously increased their dividends.
Should you have any queries, please contact:
Internet: cewe-group.com , cewe.de , pixum.de , deindesign.de , whitewall.com , cheerz.com , saxoprint.de, viaprinto.de , laser-line.de
Financial schedule
(insofar as already scheduled)
26.03.2026 CEWE Annual Press and Analyst Conference 2026
12.05.2026 Publication Q1 2026 Interim Statement
03.06.2026 CEWE Annual General Meeting 2026, Weser-Ems-Halle Oldenburg
13.08.2026 Publication of H1 2026 Interim Report
22.09.2026 Berenberg & Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference 2026, Munich
23.09.2026 Baader Investment Conference 2026, Munich
12.11.2026 Publication Q3 2026 Interim Statement
23.11.2026 Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2026, Frankfurt
About CEWE:
The CEWE Group is Europe's leading photo service and online printing supplier.
From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with about six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, Cheerz, DeinDesign, Pixum and WhiteWall – and from many leading retailers in Europe. They are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs from their personal photos in these brand environments, entrusting the company with more than 2 billion photos every year.
The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for advertising prints and business prints for the online printing market. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.
The CEWE Group focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources. This is also reflected in the Neumüller founding family's role as a long-term anchor shareholder.
The CEWE Group has a staff of 4,000 employees and operates in 21 countries. CEWE is listed on the SDAX. More information is available at www.cewe-group.com.
23.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
|E-mail:
|IR@cewe.de
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005403901
|WKN:
|540390
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2296108
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2296108 23.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|
23.03.26
|EQS-News: CEWE increases dividend for 17 consecutive years (EQS Group)
|
23.03.26
|EQS-News: CEWE mit 17. Dividendensteigerung in Folge (EQS Group)
|
23.03.26
|EQS-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
23.03.26
|EQS-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
16.03.26
|EQS-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
16.03.26
|EQS-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
16.03.26
|CEWE-Aktie schwächelt: Dividende soll erneut steigen (dpa-AFX)
|
16.03.26
|EQS-Adhoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE plans 17th dividend increase in a row (EQS Group)