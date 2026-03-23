EQS-News: CEWE increases dividend for 17 consecutive years

EQS-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend

CEWE increases dividend for 17 consecutive years



23.03.2026 / 14:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CEWE increases dividend for 17 consecutive years

Oldenburg, 23 March 2026. The Supervisory Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) decided with its meeting today to propose the seventeenth consecutive dividend increase. The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board are to propose a dividend of 3.00 euros per share for the business year of 2025 at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 3 June 2026 (dividend of previous year: 2.85 euros). Based on the dividend study by Dividenden Adel, isf Institut and DSW (Deutsche Schutzvereinigung für Wertpapierbesitz), CEWE thus remains in the top spot – second place – among all 611 German listed companies included in the survey that have continuously increased their dividends.

Should you have any queries, please contact:

Axel Weber (VP, Head of Group Controlling & Investor Relations)

E-Mail: IR@cewe.de

Internet: cewe-group.com , cewe.de , pixum.de , deindesign.de , whitewall.com , cheerz.com , saxoprint.de, viaprinto.de , laser-line.de

Financial schedule

(insofar as already scheduled)

26.03.2026 CEWE Annual Press and Analyst Conference 2026

12.05.2026 Publication Q1 2026 Interim Statement

03.06.2026 CEWE Annual General Meeting 2026, Weser-Ems-Halle Oldenburg

13.08.2026 Publication of H1 2026 Interim Report

22.09.2026 Berenberg & Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference 2026, Munich

23.09.2026 Baader Investment Conference 2026, Munich

12.11.2026 Publication Q3 2026 Interim Statement

23.11.2026 Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2026, Frankfurt

About CEWE:

The CEWE Group is Europe's leading photo service and online printing supplier.

From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with about six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, Cheerz, DeinDesign, Pixum and WhiteWall – and from many leading retailers in Europe. They are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs from their personal photos in these brand environments, entrusting the company with more than 2 billion photos every year.

The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for advertising prints and business prints for the online printing market. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.

The CEWE Group focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources. This is also reflected in the Neumüller founding family's role as a long-term anchor shareholder.

The CEWE Group has a staff of 4,000 employees and operates in 21 countries. CEWE is listed on the SDAX. More information is available at www.cewe-group.com.