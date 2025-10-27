EQS-News: Circus Establishes Operational Presence in the Ukraine War

EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Product Launch/Expansion

Circus Establishes Operational Presence in the Ukraine War



27.10.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Circus Establishes Operational Presence in the Ukraine War

Circus is building deployment teams in Kyiv to ensure a streamlined rollout and operation of its autonomous CA-M AI robotic systems for tactical meal supply – with first local partners already contractually secured.

The company reaffirms its commitment to rapid operational readiness in the ongoing Ukrainian war – Circus’ AI robotics systems are expected to be ready for on-site operations within the coming months.

Overall, Circus sees rapidly growing demand for AI-driven robotic units enabling autonomous supply infrastructures, with Ukrainian forces emerging as a leading fast adopter of new technologies.



Kyiv / Munich, October 27, 2025 – Circus SE (XETRA: CA1 / WKN: A2YN35), a global technology leader in AI robotics for autonomous nutrition systems and tactical troop supply, today announced the establishment of local operational teams and a logistics partnership based in Kyiv. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in accelerating the deployment of the CA-M systems – Circus’ AI robotics systems for autonomous supply infrastructure in high-risk environments.

The newly formed local partnerships will bring extensive knowledge in defense technology, systems integration, and operational support. The Kyiv-based team will serve to establish a regional hub for deployment, maintenance, sales support, and operational training of the CA-M AI robotic systems across Ukraine.

“Establishing a local presence in Ukraine underscores our strong commitment to operational excellence and on-ground readiness,” said Nikolas Bullwinkel, Founder and CEO of Circus SE. “Ukraine represents a key operational and growth focus for us, with a wide range of potential applications across the region. With our autonomous, AI-driven supply systems, we provide reliable infrastructure even under the most challenging conditions – from remote bases to mobile operation centers.”

The CA-M system is designed for rapid tactical deployment and enables autonomous supply operations with minimal human involvement. Leveraging Circus’ proprietary embodied AI technology and modular system architecture, the CA-M delivers freshly prepared, nutritionally balanced meals even under extreme conditions – independent of conventional supply chains and with maximum reliability in critical regions.

The first CA-M deployments in the region are expected to begin in the coming months, in collaboration with regional expansion partners. These initial operations will lay the foundation for a broader rollout strategy, supporting a wide range of national clients with scalable, autonomous nutrition infrastructure.

With this expansion, Circus strengthens its European operations network and reaffirms its mission to redefine supply through robotics and AI, providing governments, defense organizations, and humanitarian actors with next-generation autonomous systems for resilient field nutrition.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world’s first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply – on a mission to fuel humanity.

