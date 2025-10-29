Circus Aktie
EQS-News: Circus successfully launches its autonomous AI robotics system CA-1 in REWE supermarkets
REWE Region West, the regional branch of the REWE Group responsible for western Germany, is among the global launch partners of the CA-1 Series 4, positioning REWE as a global frontrunner for in-store automation and food innovation. The REWE Group is one of Europe’s largest retail organizations with over 16,000 locations across Europe.
The first “Fresh & Smart” location opens today in Düsseldorf Heerdt, marking the world’s first integration of AI-powered autonomous cooking robotics inside a supermarket. Additional locations are already in planning and under construction.
Customers can now experience freshly prepared, restaurant-quality meals prepared live and on-demand by Circus’ CA-1 Series 4, the company’s first serially produced autonomous cooking robot. Main dishes are available from €6 and accessible to all customers in-store from today.
The launch introduces a new era of autonomous retail integration, combining robotics, artificial intelligence, and software. The CA-1 platform autonomously prepares meals with consistent quality and precision, leveraging predictive models to optimize demand, ensure efficiency, and minimize food waste.
“With the use of fully autonomous AI robots, we are showing what innovation in food retail truly means today: being close to customer needs, leading in technology, and maintaining the highest standards of quality,” says Lars Klein, Chairman of the Management Board of REWE Region West. “We combine efficiency with enjoyment – turning grocery shopping into an experience of the future.”
“Our launch with REWE marks the first real-world deployment of physical AI applied in retail environments,” added Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus. “With ‘Fresh & Smart,’ autonomous robotics becomes part of everyday life – enabling fresh, high-quality food access through technology that’s both scalable and sustainable.”
Customers can now experience how retail, and cutting-edge technology merge into a unique experience. This first launch marks one of three pilot locations, with the next to follow in just a few days.
