08.08.2024 07:30:23
EQS-News: CLIQ Digital Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results
EQS-News: Cliq Digital AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
CLIQ Digital Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results
DÜSSELDORF, 8 August 2024 – CLIQ Digital AG has today published its unaudited half-year financial report 2024. The report is available for download on the Company’s website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financialreporting.
Performance
Operational indicators
Strategic updates
Share buyback programme
In the first six months of 2024, the Group repurchased 323,912 treasury shares at an average share price of €11.03, which equalled 50% of the maximum buyback volume and 5% of the total share capital issued. From 1 July until 2 August 2024 (included), CLIQ repurchased further 93,912 treasury shares at an average share price of €6.57.
The Group continues to buy back shares within the share buyback programme initiated in February this year. This programme is testament to CLIQ Digital’s conviction in its operational strength and the objectives of its growth strategy.
Outlook
For the full year 2024, organic Group sales are expected to be between €260 and €280 million. Total customer acquisition costs are forecast to be between €80 and €100 million and EBITDA is thereby expected to range between €10 and €20 million.
Furthermore, revenue of around €325 million is estimated to be achieved in the full year 2025.
The mid-term Group sales target is to achieve a run rate during the fourth quarter of 2026, which realises an annual revenue of more than €400 million going forward.
Management Board statement
“We have grown very fast in recent years, and it’s now time for a more effective and focused Group structure,” said Luc Voncken, CEO. “In the first half-year, we commenced optimising and adapting our business as market circumstances required us to do so. We focussed on margin rather than sales growth. We progressed significantly in transforming our organisation and setting the stage for sustainable growth in the years to come.”
Earnings call
A live audio webcast conducted in English will be held today at 2.00 p.m. CEST with presentations from Luc Voncken, CEO, and Ben Bos, member of the Management Board.
To register for this audio webcast, please go to:
https://cliqdigital.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m54Ks5oLQ0urBDQ35Q9UMg
Questions submitted before 12.00 p.m. CEST via email to investors@cliqdigital.com will be answered after the presentations.
A recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the webcast at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659
Media Relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@h-advisors.global, +49 174 3358111
Financial calendar
About CLIQ Digital
The CLIQ Digital Group is a leading online performance marketing company that distributes subscription-based streaming services that bundle films & series, music, audio books, sports and games to consumers worldwide. The Group licences streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content via its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ has become a specialist in online advertising and the design of streaming services tailored to specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 40 countries and employed 155 people from 41 different countries as of 30 June 2024. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A35JS4, ISIN: DE000A35JS40) and is a member of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website https://cliqdigital.com/investors. Here you will find all publications and further information about CLIQ Digital. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.
[1] Customer acquisition costs
[2] before special items
Analysen zu Cliq Digital AGmehr Analysen
