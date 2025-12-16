EQS-News: DATAGROUP initiates delisting procedure on the Munich Stock Exchange

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Delisting

DATAGROUP initiates delisting procedure on the Munich Stock Exchange



16.12.2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DATAGROUP initiates delisting procedure on the Munich Stock Exchange

Pliezhausen, December 16, 2025 – The Management Board and Supervisory Board of DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) today decided to submit a request to the Munich Stock Exchange at short notice to revoke the inclusion of DATAGROUP shares in the open market (delisting). This step is intended to enable the company to operate as a private company with greater strategic flexibility in the future.

In connection with the planned delisting, DATAGROUP points out that investors will not have the opportunity to sell their shares now or at a later date as part of a delisting offer, as is the case with shares admitted to the regulated market. This option is expressly not available here. Shareholders who wish to sell their shares should therefore consider doing so before the delisting.

Shareholders who remain invested must expect that, after the delisting, their shares will likely only be tradable to a limited extent or possibly not at all, as trading volume is likely to decline significantly and trading opportunities are expected to be significantly restricted.

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,700 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.

www.datagroup.de

CONTACT

Anke Banaschewski

Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

anke.banaschewski@datagroup.de