DATAGROUP Aktie
WKN DE: A0JC8S / ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
|
16.12.2025 12:00:03
EQS-News: DATAGROUP initiates delisting procedure on the Munich Stock Exchange
|
EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE
/ Key word(s): Delisting
DATAGROUP initiates delisting procedure on the Munich Stock Exchange
Pliezhausen, December 16, 2025 – The Management Board and Supervisory Board of DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) today decided to submit a request to the Munich Stock Exchange at short notice to revoke the inclusion of DATAGROUP shares in the open market (delisting). This step is intended to enable the company to operate as a private company with greater strategic flexibility in the future.
In connection with the planned delisting, DATAGROUP points out that investors will not have the opportunity to sell their shares now or at a later date as part of a delisting offer, as is the case with shares admitted to the regulated market. This option is expressly not available here. Shareholders who wish to sell their shares should therefore consider doing so before the delisting.
Shareholders who remain invested must expect that, after the delisting, their shares will likely only be tradable to a limited extent or possibly not at all, as trading volume is likely to decline significantly and trading opportunities are expected to be significantly restricted.
About DATAGROUP
www.datagroup.de
CONTACT
16.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATAGROUP SE
|Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
|72124 Pliezhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 711 4900 500
|Fax:
|+49 711 41079 220
|Internet:
|www.datagroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JC8S7
|WKN:
|A0JC8S
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|2246424
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2246424 16.12.2025 CET/CEST
Analysen zu DATAGROUP SE
|02.06.25
|DATAGROUP Buy
|Baader Bank
|22.04.25
|DATAGROUP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
