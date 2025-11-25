EQS-News: DBMM Group: The Transformation Continues, 2026 Is the Inflection Year

EQS-News: Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group Inc / Key word(s): Financial

DBMM Group: The Transformation Continues, 2026 Is the Inflection Year



25.11.2025 / 11:05 CET/CEST

Where DBMM Has Been, Where It's Going, and Why Timing Matters for Shareholders

NEW YORK - November 25, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - DBMM Group Inc. (OTC: DBMM) is reinforcing its very bright future with a strategic update ahead to frame the 2026 fiscal year by addressing what shareholders care about most: where the company is heading, why the transformation creates sustainable value, and why now represents a compelling entry point before the market fully prices in what's being built.

Over the past week or so, we've shown proof positive points. We recently shared a significant AI client win that validates competitive positioning. The methodology has drilled down the building out of a technology infrastructure that changes business model economics. The result is a slow but steady pipeline momentum with buyers in varying markets.

Those aren't just aspirations; they're tangible evidence that eighteen months of strategic repositioning is generating market traction. We’ve been busy reinvesting.

Now it's time to talk about what comes next and why it matters for shareholders evaluating DBMM today.

From Commodity Services to Strategic Platform

Two years ago, DBMM operated like most digital marketing agencies: competing on price, delivering tactical projects, earning commodity margins, and building nothing proprietary. That business had no differentiation and limited upside.

Management made a deliberate choice to exit that model entirely. Not incrementally. Not gradually. A complete strategic pivot: exit low-margin commodity work, rebuild as a tech-enabled consultancy focused on growth sectors, develop proprietary infrastructure that creates competitive advantages, and leverage public company structure as a strategic asset rather than overhead.

That transformation will deliver measurable results. Digital Clarity’s business model has shifted, delivering systematic frameworks backed by proprietary technology. Competitive positioning is strengthening and the pipeline will reflect momentum with the exact client profile management targeted.

"The transformation is working," said Reggie James, Founder of Digital Clarity, COO & Director of DBMM Group. "Not in some future hypothetical sense. Right now. For shareholders who've stayed through the pivot, this validates the strategy. For new investors evaluating the opportunity, this is what transformation looks like when it's actually happening."

Why 2026 Represents an Inflection Year

The past eighteen months were about repositioning and proving the model works. 2026 is about scaling what's been built.

The foundation is in place: proprietary technology infrastructure in development, proven frameworks that win competitive client selection, and public company advantages that create tangible competitive advantage. The business model economics support higher margins and better scalability than before.

What happens in 2026 is moving from proof points to systematic client acquisition. The infrastructure being built enables scale with proportional headcount increases.

Digital Clarity's hybrid model, human expertise plus proprietary technology, occupies a defensible niche that's difficult for competitors to replicate.

"We've built the foundation," James said. "2026 is about scaling on it. That shift from building to scaling is what creates the opportunity for shareholders who understand inflection points before they're obvious to everyone."

The Investment Opportunity: Why Timing Matters

Here's the reality for investors evaluating DBMM today: the transformation isn't priced in yet.

The market is still valuing DBMM as a small OTC company that pivoted from commodity services. What's not yet reflected in valuation is what the company is becoming: a tech-enabled strategic consultancy with proprietary infrastructure, positioning for scaled growth in 2026.

That gap between current valuation and transformation trajectory creates opportunity. But it's not a permanent gap.

For shareholders, the question isn't whether DBMM can execute the transformation. The question is: do you recognize the opportunity before it's fully obvious to the broader market?

"There's a window," James said. "Between proving the model works and the market fully pricing in what that means. That window is now. For investors who wait until 2026 validates everything we're saying, the opportunity looks different than it does today."

Final Thoughts for Investors

For investors evaluating the company today, the opportunity exists because the market hasn't fully recognized what's been built. The time to invest and hold is now. Before the transformation is fully obvious. Before 2026 delivers on the scaling story. Before the market catches up to what sophisticated buyers are already recognizing: that DBMM is building something different with sustainable competitive advantages in a high-growth sector.

"We're not asking shareholders to believe in what might happen," James concluded. "We're showing what is happening. The inflection year is ahead. For investors who understand what they're looking at, this is the opportunity."

About DBMM Group Inc.

DBMM Group Inc. (OTC: DBMM) is a fully reporting US public company that trades on the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Market, with its headquarters in New York City. DBMM is listed on the OTC as a fully reporting and fully compliant SEC Company. The Company intends to Uplist to the OTCQB as soon as DBMM meets the required criteria.

Operating through its flagship brand Digital Clarity, DBMM's public company structure provides clients with differentiated access to capital markets expertise, investor networks, and international market entry capabilities, creating measurable competitive advantages.

For more information: www.dbmmgroup.com

Investor inquiries: info@dbmmgroup.com

About Digital Clarity

Digital Clarity is DBMM Group's flagship operating brand, combining 20+ years of B2B go-to-market expertise with proprietary methodologies for revenue acceleration. The firm serves as strategic GTM partner to technology platforms requiring sophisticated market entry, revenue team alignment, and systematic customer acquisition capabilities. Digital Clarity's client portfolio spans multiple continents with documented outcomes including 44-85% revenue growth across strategic engagements.

For more information: www.digital-clarity.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

The foregoing contains certain predictive statements that relate to future events or future business and financial performance. Such statements can only be predictions, and the actual events or results may differ from those discussed due to, among other things, those risks described in DBMM's reports filed with the SEC. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. This document is published solely for information purposes and is not to be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any state. Past performance does not guarantee future performance. Additional information is available upon request.

Media Contact:

Reggie James

COO & Director, DBMM Group Inc.

rj@dbmmgroup.com | +1 (646) 722-2706

