EQS-News: Delivery Hero announces nominees for election to the Supervisory Board at Annual General Meeting

Delivery Hero announces nominees for election to the Supervisory Board at Annual General Meeting



29.04.2024 / 08:20 CET/CEST

Delivery Hero announces nominees for election to the Supervisory Board at Annual General Meeting

Berlin, 29 April 2024 – Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or the “Company”), the world’s leading local delivery platform, today announced that the Supervisory Board’s Nomination Committee, following a thorough evaluation of the Supervisory Board’s composition, has selected four shareholder representative nominees to stand for election at its upcoming Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). The AGM will be held on 19 June 2024, at which time the terms of the six current Supervisory Board members expire.

The Nomination Committee, consisting of Dr. Martin Enderle, Jeanette Gorgas and Patrick Kolek, determined that the Company’s significant growth in size and complexity calls for an expansion of the Supervisory Board from six to eight members. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on this proposed expansion at the AGM. The increase will enable the inclusion of additional skills and expertise to best oversee the successful execution of the Company’s strategy and rapidly evolving operations in over 70 countries around the world.

The Company’s slate of shareholder representative nominees being put forward at the AGM includes:

Kristin Skogen Lund, outgoing CEO of Schibsted, a family of digital brands, who, upon election, is expected to become Chair of the Supervisory Board;

Dr. Martin Enderle, who, upon re-election as a Supervisory Board member, will ensure continuity of leadership while assisting in a seamless transition of Chair duties to Ms. Skogen Lund;

Roger Rabalais, Prosus Operating Partner, who is expected to assume the role of Chair of the Audit Committee; and

Prosus Operating Partner, who is expected to assume the role of Chair of the Audit Committee; and Scott Ferguson, Managing Partner of Sachem Head Capital Management, who is expected to become a member of the Strategy Committee.

In addition:

Jeanette Gorgas, after four years of dedicated service as Chair of the Strategy Committee and a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees, will not stand for re-election.

Patrick Kolek, after six years of dedicated service, and in light of his recent departure from Prosus and Naspers to become CEO of a private equity-backed company, will not stand for re-election and will be succeeded by Rabalais effective 1 May 2024.

Three employee representatives have already been nominated by the Company’s SE works council.

As part of expanding the Supervisory Board, a fourth employee-elected member will be appointed to the Board as well.

Delivery Hero would like to thank Jeanette Gorgas and Patrick Kolek for their insights and contributions, and Dr. Martin Enderle for his strong leadership as Chair since the Company’s IPO in 2017. Together with the employee-elected members of the Supervisory Board – Gabriella Ardbo Engarås, Nils Engvall and Dimitrios Tsaousis – these accomplished individuals have helped steer the Company through growth and market expansion to reach profitability and free cash flow breakeven during H2 2023. Under their tenures, Delivery Hero has emerged as a global leader in the food delivery space.

Dr. Martin Enderle said: “It has been a privilege working with Jeanette, Pat, Gabriella, Nils and Dimitrios during my tenure as Chairperson. I wish Jeanette and Pat well and appreciate their many valuable contributions during their time on the Supervisory Board. I am enthusiastic about the outstanding slate of new nominees we have proposed and know they will build on this excellent work. I look forward to welcoming and working with Kristin, Roger, and Scott.”

In connection with the proposal to elect Scott Ferguson as fourth member of the Supervisory Board, the Company and Sachem Head entered into a cooperation agreement which includes customary standstill and confidentiality provisions.

About the Nominees

The new nominees joining Martin Enderle as shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board bring a wealth of relevant experience to supervise the Company’s focus on profitability, cash generation and disciplined capital allocation.

Kristin Skogen Lund has spent her career scaling and integrating efficient global organizations in competitive industries. In addition, she brings regulatory expertise, including knowledge of international labor standards, and a close connection to European legislators through her former role as President of the European Tech Alliance. Prior to her current role at Schibsted, a Norwegian listed media and online retail group, she was Director General of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise, EVP at Telenor, CEO of several Schibsted brands, and held positions at The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever and the Norwegian Embassy in Madrid. She served as president of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise and as a member of the boards of Ericsson, AutoStore, and Orkla, among others. She has also been a member of the Global Commission on the Economy and Climate and the ILO Global Commission on the Future of Work and was Chair of Norway’s Pension Reform Committee.

Skogen Lund said: “I am excited by the opportunity to join Delivery Hero’s Supervisory Board and to contribute my experience supervising profitable growth across industries during times of both challenge and opportunity. As Chair, I will be focused on collaborating with management to keep the Company on track to meet its strategic priorities and drive shareholder value creation.”

Roger Rabalais has over two decades of experience in the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) technology sector. Prior to his current role as Prosus Operating Partner, Rabalais was CEO of Prosus Food Delivery, having served previously as CFO, Food Delivery. Prior to that he was COO of Prosus’ B2C ecommerce businesses. He previously held longstanding senior leadership positions at eBay. Rabalais sits on the boards of several companies within the Prosus portfolio, including eMAG, Takealot and iFood.

Rabalais said: “Delivery Hero has made significant progress translating its expansive footprint into a profitable business. I look forward to contributing my insights as the Company enters a new phase of profitable growth and cash generation.”

Scott Ferguson is the managing partner and portfolio manager of Sachem Head Capital Management, a value-oriented investment management firm based in New York. Prior to starting Sachem Head in 2012, he spent nine years at Pershing Square Capital Management, which he joined at its inception in 2003. Prior to Pershing Square, Scott earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School in 2003 and was a vice president at American Industrial Partners, private equity firm, from 1999 to 2001. Scott was also a business analyst at McKinsey & Company from 1996 to 1999. Scott graduated from Stanford University with an A.B. in Public Policy in 1996. He was formerly on the boards of Olin, Elanco Animal Health, Autodesk and US Foods.

Ferguson said: “We see great promise in the food delivery market and Delivery Hero’s strong competitive positions in highly attractive markets. I look forward to working with the other members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board to help the Company realize its full potential.”

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform, operating its service in over 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com.

Media contact

Corporate & Financial Communications

press@deliveryhero.com

Knut Engelmann / Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

knut.engelmann@kekstcnc.com / daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

Investor Relations contact

Christoph Bast

Head of Investor Relations

ir@deliveryhero.com

