EQS-News: Delivery Hero shareholders welcome new Supervisory Board at its 2024 Annual General Meeting

Delivery Hero shareholders welcome new Supervisory Board at its 2024 Annual General Meeting

Proposals of the Supervisory Board Nomination Committee approved by a majority of shareholders

Three new employee-elected members underscores the company's commitment to employees

Formal expansion from six to eight members provides additional expertise

Berlin, 19 June 2024 – Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or the “Company”), the world’s leading local delivery platform, today announced the election of its Supervisory Board, following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today.

The Company formally expanded the Supervisory Board from six to eight members, following strong shareholder backing for the Company's announcement in April, 2024. The increase will add additional skills and expertise to enhance the Company’s strategy and operations in around 70 countries and achieve sustainable long-term growth and profitability.

All four shareholder representatives nominated to the Supervisory Board on April 29th, 2024 were elected by a majority of shareholders.

The Supervisory Board’s new composition, includes the following shareholder representatives:

Kristin Skogen Lund , former CEO of Schibsted, elected Chair of the Supervisory Board

, former CEO of Schibsted, elected Chair of the Supervisory Board Dr. Martin Enderle , re-elected, ensuring continuity of leadership and facilitating a seamless transition of Chair duties to Ms. Skogen Lund

, re-elected, ensuring continuity of leadership and facilitating a seamless transition of Chair duties to Ms. Skogen Lund Roger Rabalais , CEO of Prosus Food Delivery, assumes the role of chairing the Audit Committee

, CEO of Prosus Food Delivery, assumes the role of chairing the Audit Committee Scott Ferguson, Managing Partner of Sachem Head Capital Management, confirmed as a member of the Strategy Committee

Kristin Skogen Lund and Roger Rabalais have been appointed for the next four years, Dr. Martin Enderle for two years, Scott Ferguson for one year. Thereby a staggered board structure will be implemented.

Kristin Skogen Lund, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said: “I'm grateful for the confidence and trust shareholders have shown in electing the reconstituted Supervisory Board of Delivery Hero. Delivery Hero’s leadership in a highly competitive sector is rooted in its distinctive ability to drive global scale with local expertise. Using this unique position, Delivery Hero’s Management and Supervisory Board are on course to greater heights, guided by a commitment to operational excellence, sustainable growth, and shareholder value."

Three employee representatives nominated by Delivery Hero’s SE works council were also elected as part of the Board's expansion. Gabriella Ardbo Engarås and Nils Engvall have been re-elected for another four-year term. Isabel Poscherstnikov has joined the employee-elected seats for a four-year term. A fourth employee representative will be elected by the Company’s SE works council. The Company will then apply for the elected employee to be appointed by the court.

Delivery Hero acknowledges the valuable insights and contributions of Jeanette Gorgas and Patrick Kolek, and expresses deep appreciation to Dr. Martin Enderle for his leadership as Chair since the Company’s IPO in 2017. Their efforts, combined with the commitment of our employee-elected members, have been pivotal in navigating Delivery Hero through significant growth and market expansion. These achievements have helped the Company reach profitability and free cash flow breakeven in H2 2023, cementing Delivery Hero's status as a global leader in the food delivery industry.

Biography of the new shareholder representatives of the Supervisory Board

Joining Martin Enderle on the Supervisory Board the new members will bring a wealth of relevant experience to supervise the Company’s focus on profitability, cash generation and disciplined capital allocation.

Kristin Skogen Lund has spent her career scaling and integrating efficient global organizations in competitive industries. In addition, she brings regulatory expertise, including knowledge of international labor standards, and a close connection to European legislators through her former role as President of the European Tech Alliance. Prior to her latest role at Schibsted, a Norwegian listed media and online retail group, she was Director General of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise, EVP at Telenor, CEO of several Schibsted brands, and held positions at The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever and the Norwegian Embassy in Madrid. She served as president of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise and as a member of the boards of Ericsson, AutoStore, Adevinta, and Orkla, among others. Most recently, she has been appointed as Chairperson of the INSEAD Board of Directors as of 1 September 2024. She has also been a member of the Global Commission on the Economy and Climate and the ILO Global Commission on the Future of Work and was Chair of Norway’s Pension Reform Committee.

Roger Rabalais has over two decades of experience in the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) technology sector. Prior to his current role as CEO of Food Delivery at Prosus, Rabalais served as the CFO Food and COO of Prosus’ B2C businesses for many years. He previously held longstanding senior leadership positions at eBay. Rabalais sits on the boards of several companies within the Prosus portfolio, including eMAG, Takealot and iFood.

Scott Ferguson is the managing partner and portfolio manager of Sachem Head Capital Management, a value-oriented investment management firm based in New York. Prior to starting Sachem Head in 2012, he spent nine years at Pershing Square Capital Management, which he joined at its inception in 2003. Prior to Pershing Square, Scott earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School in 2003 and was a vice president at American Industrial Partners, private equity firm, from 1999 to 2001. Scott was also a business analyst at McKinsey & Company from 1996 to 1999. Scott graduated from Stanford University with an A.B. in Public Policy in 1996. He was formerly on the boards of Olin, Elanco Animal Health, Autodesk and US Foods.

