|
15.05.2024 08:00:31
EQS-News: Delivery Hero successfully completes the redenomination of its EUR term loan into South Korean won
|
EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE
/ Key word(s): Financing
Delivery Hero successfully completes the redenomination of its EUR term loan into South Korean won
Berlin, 15 May 2024 – Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or the “Company”), the world’s leading local delivery platform, today announces the successful redenomination of its existing EUR 540 million term facility to South Korean won, effective 13 May 2024.
Following the successful syndication of a EUR 540 million term facility announced on 18 March 2024, the Company reached an agreement with all lenders in this facility to change the currency from euro to South Korean won. The amended facility will have a principal amount of KRW 794.0 billion. Interest payments will be made quarterly based on a rate equivalent to the Certificate of Deposit (“CD”) rate plus 5.00% p.a. All payments under the facility will be made in US dollars, with reference to the exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South Korean won at the time of the payment. The maturity of the term facility remains December 2029, in line with existing term facilities.
Emmanuel Thomassin, CFO of Delivery Hero, said: ”We are proud to successfully execute such an innovative financing transaction in the debt capital markets. South Korea is our largest single market, but we had raised limited debt in local currency until now. Redenominating part of our term facilities to South Korean won allows us to align our debt currency mix more closely to our cash flows. We are grateful for the continued partnership with our lenders, in particular the teams at Apollo Global Management and Farallon Capital Europe LLP with whom we collaborated on this transaction.”
Standard Chartered Bank and J.P. Morgan acted as lead arrangers for the transaction.
About Delivery Hero
Media contact
15.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 105
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 024
|E-mail:
|ir@deliveryhero.com
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4K43
|WKN:
|A2E4K4
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1903061
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1903061 15.05.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!