EQS-News: DenkerWulf places orders for 148 MW with the Nordex Group in Germany

DenkerWulf places orders for 148 MW with the Nordex Group in Germany

DenkerWulf places orders for 148 MW with the Nordex Group in Germany

09.01.2025
Hamburg/Sehestedt, 9 January 2025. At the end of 2024, DenkerWulf, one of Germany's leading onshore wind farm developers, ordered 25 Delta4000 series turbines from the Nordex Group for seven projects. The orders also include the premium service for the maintenance of the systems over 20 years. 

The wind farms Dörphof-Thumby, Owschlag, Hohenaspe, Ottenbüttel, Galmsbüll-Norderhof, Quarnbek-Erweiterung and Bimöhlen-Hasenmoor are all being built in Schleswig-Holstein. From the beginning of 2026, the Nordex Group will supply and install eight N163/6.X turbines, twelve N149/5.X turbines and five N133/4800 turbines for the projects. 

"This extremely impressive order volume underlines how well-rehearsed and successful the cooperation with Nordex is," says DenkerWulf CEO Torsten Levsen. "This once again makes it clear that our demand for efficiency is not limited to technological topics but includes a functioning partnership."

Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group: "Eleven orders for 200 MW in 2024 alone are proof that in DenkerWulf we have a long-standing customer who repeatedly trusts our versatile turbine technology. As a reliable partner, DenkerWulf always brings their projects to the point where they are ready for construction as announced - this ensures us as a manufacturer very good predictability, so to speak. We are very much looking forward to the new joint projects."

About Denker & Wulf AG

DenkerWulf is one of the leading wind farm developers in Germany – the roots of the first projects go back to 1991. With the experience of over 900 wind turbines erected and an installed capacity of 1.9 GW, 280 employees at six locations develop viable solutions for onshore wind energy. The range of services covers all aspects of a wind energy project, from the project planning of complete wind farms to the repowering of existing turbines to technical and commercial wind farm management. DenkerWulf is also advancing the energy transition in the areas of photovoltaics (FF-PV, innovative PV) and battery storage with holistic concepts and innovative solutions.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed more than 53 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex’ product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail: asiehler@nordex-online.com

 

 

 


Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: investor-relations@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
