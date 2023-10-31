EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG invests in ProMik: A commitment to enhancing efficiency in the electronics manufacturing industry

EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Investment

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG invests in ProMik: A commitment to enhancing efficiency in the electronics manufacturing industry



ProMik is a leading global provider of programming and testing solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry

Demand for electronic components driven by increasing needs of consumers, industry and the mobility sector

Another smooth succession arrangement for a family-owned business

Frankfurt/Main, 31 October 2023. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has decided to invest in ProMik Programmiersysteme für die Mikroelektronik GmbH (ProMik), a leading global provider of programming and testing solutions for series production in the electronics industry. A fund advised by DBAG will acquire the majority of the shares held by the founding family, and a subsequent reinvestment will see the family retain minority ownership. Alexander Rosenberger and Jens Rosenberger, members of the founding family, will stay with the company as CTO and CMO, respectively.

ProMik: a champion from Nuremberg serving a global market

ProMik was founded in Nuremberg in 1995. With over 5,000 successful projects completed during the course of its history and more than 60 employees, the family-owned business has evolved into a global leader for sophisticated software solutions. ProMik is serving a market boasting double-digit growth rates and covering a broad range of applications. This range includes the mobility sector, where ProMik is supporting clients in autonomous driving, energy management and electric vehicles. ProMik is also active in the consumer goods, e-bike and home appliances sectors. Industrial applications, along with solutions for electronic components manufacturing that allow clients to optimise their own testing and programming processes, complete ProMik’s profile.



“ProMik is active in a flourishing market. We are glad that our network allows us to access exciting investment opportunities like this one, with an excellent product portfolio and attractive potential. There is every reason to look forward to helping ProMik evolve”, said Jannick Hunecke, member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG. “We are seeing interesting opportunities for strategic acquisitions in this market. This is where we can leverage our extensive M&A experience.”



Winfried Rosenberger, founder of ProMik, commented: “We are looking forward to joining forces with DBAG, and there is excitement at the prospect of growing our portfolio together. We have invested three decades into ProMik. With DBAG at our side, we have found the ideal investor for our succession planning and can look ahead with confidence.”

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (“DBAG”) has been listed since 1985 and is one of the most renowned private equity firms in Germany. As an investor and fund advisor, DBAG traditionally focuses on mid-market companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (the DACH region), and especially on well-positioned companies offering growth potential. DBAG’s sector focus is on manufacturers, industrial service providers and IndustryTech enterprises – businesses whose products facilitate automation, robotics and digitalisation – as well as on companies from the broadband telecommunications, IT services, software and healthcare sectors. With its Milan office, DBAG has also maintained a presence in Italy since 2020. DBAG Group’s assets under management or advisory amount to approximately 2.5 billion euros.



