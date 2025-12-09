Deutsche Konsum REIT Aktie

WKN DE: A14KRD / ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

09.12.2025 16:30:03

EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG completes withdrawal of its secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG completes withdrawal of its secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

09.12.2025 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG completes withdrawal of its secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Potsdam, 9 December 2025 – Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (“Company”) (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3 | WKN: A14KRD | ticker symbol: DKG) has successfully completed the withdrawal of its secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (“JSE”), effective 9 December 2025.

The Company had already announced in March 2024 its intention to terminate the secondary listing on the JSE (“delisting”) in order to focus on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) and its investor base there. The delisting process has now been finalised in close coordination with the JSE and South African shareholders and in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

There are no changes for German shareholders as a result of this measure.


About Deutsche Konsum:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company with a focus on German retail properties for everyday goods at established micro-locations. The Company’s primary focus is on acquiring, managing and developing local supply properties to achieve consistent performance and leverage hidden reserves. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3).


Contact:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Mareike Kuliberda
Investor Relations
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12 b
14482 Potsdam
Tel: 0331 / 74 00 76 – 533
E-Mail: mk@deutsche-konsum.de


 

09.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076599
E-mail: kt@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
EQS News ID: 2242652

 
End of News EQS News Service

2242652  09.12.2025 CET/CEST

