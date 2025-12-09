Deutsche Konsum REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A14KRD / ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
|
09.12.2025 16:30:03
EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG completes withdrawal of its secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange
|
EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG completes withdrawal of its secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Potsdam, 9 December 2025 – Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (“Company”) (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3 | WKN: A14KRD | ticker symbol: DKG) has successfully completed the withdrawal of its secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (“JSE”), effective 9 December 2025.
The Company had already announced in March 2024 its intention to terminate the secondary listing on the JSE (“delisting”) in order to focus on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) and its investor base there. The delisting process has now been finalised in close coordination with the JSE and South African shareholders and in compliance with all regulatory requirements.
There are no changes for German shareholders as a result of this measure.
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company with a focus on German retail properties for everyday goods at established micro-locations. The Company’s primary focus is on acquiring, managing and developing local supply properties to achieve consistent performance and leverage hidden reserves. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3).
09.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)331 740076517
|Fax:
|+49 (0)331 740076599
|E-mail:
|kt@deutsche-konsum.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A14KRD3
|WKN:
|A14KRD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2242652
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2242652 09.12.2025 CET/CEST
