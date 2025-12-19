EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG publishes full year 2024/2025 results

EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

19.12.2025 / 07:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG publishes full year 2024/2025 results

Rental income decreased due to planned asset disposals

FFO at EUR 12.3 million (previous year EUR 28 million); FFO per share at EUR 0.28 (previous year EUR 0.80)

Net result impacted by one-off restructuring effects

Net LTV at 57.8%

EPRA NTA (fully diluted) per share at EUR 6.08 (previous year EUR 7.55)

Recapitalisation approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting

Potsdam, 19. December 2025 – Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (“Company”, “DKR“) (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3 | WKN: A14KRD | ticker symbol: DKG) publishes audited IFRS figures for financial year 2024/2025.

Operational business

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG’s operational performance developed as expected in the financial year 2024/2025. Rental income amounted to EUR 70.0 million (previous year EUR 77.4 million). The decline of 9.7% was mainly driven by planned asset disposals. Consequently, net rental income decreased to EUR 39.0 million (previous year EUR 48.0 million).

The full-year net income result was impacted by one-off expenses also related to the preparation of the restructuring concept. The increase in financing costs reflects higher interest rates and lower interest income. Influenced by these factors, as well as a revaluation of the property portfolio, DKR closed the financial year with a net result of EUR -51.0 million (previous year EUR 2.0 million).

Funds from Operations (FFO) amounted to EUR 12.3 million, in line with expectations. The decline (previous year EUR 28 million) resulted mainly from lower rental results and higher financing costs.

Restructuring and transformation process

At the beginning of 2025, DKR initiated a comprehensive restructuring and transformation process to secure the company’s long-term competitiveness and financial stability. The process is based on the restructuring concept developed together with FTI Andersch AG. The key measures include recapitalisation through a debt-to-equity swap and sales of real estate assets with a volume of around EUR 300 million. The restructuring plan extends to September 2028, with the key measures to be completed by September 2027. The relevant lenders have extended the maturities of their claims until the end of the restructuring period or provided comparable commitments. In December 2025, the restructuring capital increase was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting. The measure will be implemented as a mixed cash and contribution in kind capital increase with subscription rights and represents a key element of the company’s financial realignment.

Loss of REIT status and new operating name

DKR has fallen below the statutory equity ratio required under § 15 REITG for the third consecutive year. Consequently, the Company loses its REIT tax exemption granted under § 18 Abs. 4 REITG as of October 1, 2025. As this development was expected, the annual financial statements have already been prepared, as in previous years, on the assumption of full tax liability. Going forward, the Company is expected to operate as "Deutsche Konsum Real Estate AG".

Outlook for the financial year 2025/2026

DKR will focus on implementing restructuring measures. Following the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Company aims to proceed with the execution of the restructuring capital increase. In addition, DKR will continue to advance property sales to further repay debt. On the operational side, the Company’s focus will be on stabilising rental performance.

Conference Call

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG will hold an analysts' conference (webcast and conference call) on the annual results of the 2023/2024 financial year today, 19 December 2025, 10:00 a.m. CET. The corresponding results presentation and further information on the webcast and the conference call can be found at https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations. The Annual Report 2024/2025 is available for download under https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

About the company

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company with a focus on German retail properties for everyday goods at established micro-locations. The Company’s primary focus is on acquiring, managing and developing local supply properties to achieve consistent performance and leverage hidden reserves. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3).

Contact:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

Mareike Kuliberda

Investor Relations

Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12 b

14482 Potsdam

Tel: 0331 / 74 00 76 – 533

E-Mail: mk@deutsche-konsum.de