18.12.2025 17:18:03

EQS-News: Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit acquires a stake in AI medical company Tridi Solutions

EQS-News: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG / Key word(s): Investment
Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit acquires a stake in AI medical company Tridi Solutions

18.12.2025 / 17:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit acquires a stake in AI medical company Tridi Solutions

Frankfurt am Main, December 18, 2025 – DN Group AG, Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit (ISIN: DE000A3DW408, “Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit”), has acquired a 5% stake in the innovative medical company Tridi Solutions GmbH.

Tridi Solutions combines artificial intelligence and medicine and offers surgeons a real-time navigation system. Through direct guidance and assistance, the system aims to enhance safety during surgical procedures. Tridi Solutions is supported by a network of leading surgeons worldwide (legacy network), providing expertise and data. The company has already developed its own AI platform that enables physicians to create their own image-based machine-learning algorithms without any programming knowledge. The platform covers the entire development cycle of an AI algorithm and is designed to provide physicians with access to diagnosis and research using AI. An initial development project is already underway, and the technology is expected to be expanded in the near future to a wide range of additional surgical application areas.

Tridi Solutions was founded, among others, by Univ.-Prof. Dr. Holger Till, a renowned pediatric and adolescent surgeon. He has more than 30 years of experience as a physician and has served, among other roles, as a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Department of Surgery) and as Director of Pediatric Surgery at Leipzig University Hospital. He currently serves, among other positions, as a board member and Head of Pediatric and Adolescent Surgery at the Medical University of Graz (MUG).

Ole Nixdorff, CEO of Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit, commented: “Tridi Solutions ideally complements our impact-focused portfolio. The integration of AI and medicine represents a particularly attractive growth market with a clearly positive effect on healthcare delivery, especially in regions that have so far had below-average infrastructure and personnel capacity in this field. The economic outlook is also positive.”

About DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit
DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit invests in impact-driven companies with high growth potential in future-oriented sectors such as AI, mobility, circular economy, nutrition, health, and energy, and supports them through successful IPOs. Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit is one of the leading providers of advisory services for IPOs and capital market transactions, connecting fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. The company pursues a sustainable, capital-market-oriented strategy and provides independent advisory services to its portfolio partners on all capital market instruments.


Investor Relations und Media Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 5-50
DN@edicto.de

www.deutsche-nachhaltigkeit.com

 


18.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG
Opern Turm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
E-mail: info@dn-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A3DW408, DE000A383C76
WKN: A3DW40
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 2248676

 
End of News EQS News Service

2248676  18.12.2025 CET/CEST

