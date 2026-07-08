H&K Aktie

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WKN DE: A11Q13 / ISIN: DE000A11Q133

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08.07.2026 18:17:13

EQS-News: Dividend announcement

EQS-News: H&K AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Dividend
Dividend announcement

08.07.2026 / 18:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

H&K AG
Oberndorf am Neckar

ISIN: DE 000A11Q133

Dividend announcement

 

On July 7, 2026, the Annual General Meeting of H&K AG resolved to use the retained earnings for the 2025 financial year of EUR 254,231,657.60 shown in the annual financial statements of H&K AG to pay a dividend of EUR 0.06 per dividend-entitled share, which means EUR 2,128,967.04, and to carry forward the remaining amount of EUR 252,102,690.56 to new account.

In deviation from Section 58 Paragraph 4 Sentence 2 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) the approved dividend will be paid out on July 16, 2026.

For shares held in collective safe custody, the dividend is paid out via Clearstream Banking AG, Frankfurt am Main, through the custodian banks. If the shares are not held in collective safe custody, the dividend will be paid out by the company. Appropriate proof of share ownership must be submitted to the company, and the shareholder's current bank details must be communicated at least in text form.

The dividend will be paid from the company's tax deposit account; therefore, the payment will be made without withholding capital gains tax.

 

Oberndorf am Neckar, in July 2026

 

H&K AG
The Executive Board


08.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: H&K AG
Heckler & Koch-Straße 1
78727 Oberndorf am Neckar
Germany
Phone: 07423 79-0
Fax: 07423 79-2350
E-mail: info.ir@heckler-koch-de.com
Internet: www.heckler-koch.com
ISIN: DE000A11Q133, XS1649057640
WKN: A11Q13
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart; Paris (Euronext Access)
EQS News ID: 2362906

Notierung in Frankfurt vorgesehen./Intended to be listed in Frankfurt.
 
End of News EQS News Service

2362906  08.07.2026 CET/CEST

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