EQS-News: Dividend announcement

EQS-News: H&K AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Dividend

Dividend announcement



08.07.2026 / 18:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





H&K AG

Oberndorf am Neckar

ISIN: DE 000A11Q133



Dividend announcement

On July 7, 2026, the Annual General Meeting of H&K AG resolved to use the retained earnings for the 2025 financial year of EUR 254,231,657.60 shown in the annual financial statements of H&K AG to pay a dividend of EUR 0.06 per dividend-entitled share, which means EUR 2,128,967.04, and to carry forward the remaining amount of EUR 252,102,690.56 to new account.

In deviation from Section 58 Paragraph 4 Sentence 2 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) the approved dividend will be paid out on July 16, 2026.

For shares held in collective safe custody, the dividend is paid out via Clearstream Banking AG, Frankfurt am Main, through the custodian banks. If the shares are not held in collective safe custody, the dividend will be paid out by the company. Appropriate proof of share ownership must be submitted to the company, and the shareholder's current bank details must be communicated at least in text form.

The dividend will be paid from the company's tax deposit account; therefore, the payment will be made without withholding capital gains tax.

Oberndorf am Neckar, in July 2026

H&K AG

The Executive Board