EQS-News: EAMD enters into cooperation with Ukrainian partner in the field of dual-use drones

EAMD enters into cooperation with Ukrainian partner in the field of dual-use drones



27.12.2025

EAMD European AeroMarine Drones AG, based in Berlin, is an investment company for technology companies focusing on dual-use drones and reconnaissance systems. Our business model combines technical consulting, the distribution of high-performance UAV platforms, and strategic investments in leading manufacturers. This gives us access to state-of-the-art technologies that are crucial for stability and operational readiness in critical situations. The intelligent integration of these three business areas creates synergies that set us apart from pure technology providers.



Our work focuses on clear priorities that are transparent for partners and investors:

• Technology consulting on security-related scenarios

• Qualified distribution of selected dual-use aerospace systems

• Strategic investments in leading manufacturers

• Market access for NATO countries to key technologies



A large number of companies worldwide are working on electronic flight controllers and navigation technologies outside of GPS use and have made great progress in this area. These controllers are now available at affordable prices.

In order to make the most of its experience in the civil and military sectors, EAMD established initial contacts in spring 2025 and, following negotiations over the summer, entered into a cooperation agreement with a Ukrainian partner.

The tasks are distributed as follows:

• EAMD is developing a new modular and cost-effective DUAL USE drone system with a European team of experienced aircraft developers and is certifying the civil version

• The Ukrainian partner, with many years of experience in aircraft and now drone construction, is responsible for military optimization and implementation of the electronic control and navigation system, the payload, as well as flight tests and NATO qualification.

• The first prototype built in Europe will fly in early summer 2026, while the Ukrainian partner is setting up production in Ukraine.



The European development team has developed over 20 different types of aircraft that are successful on the market, including autonomous aircraft, with different propulsion systems, and has certified them in many countries. An initial patent for the new drone was filed with the German Patent Office at the end of October.



The capital increase approved on November 12, 2025, will run until January 31, 2026. The new shares will be issued at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per share and a subscription price of EUR 8.00 per new share. Shareholders' subscription rights have been excluded. Small & Mid Cap Investmentbank AG, Munich, has been authorized to subscribe for all 108,882 new shares with the obligation to offer the new shares to interested investors in coordination with the company as part of a private placement. The proceeds from the transaction will mainly be used to implement the new cooperation project.



Contact:

Dr. Marco Metzler

Member of the Management Board

marco.metzler@eamd.eu



