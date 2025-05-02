Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie
02.05.2025 18:30:03
EQS-News: Eleving Group announces the first public shareholder meeting
EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
The Management Board hereby convenes and announces that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held on 2 June 2025 at 11:00 CEST at GSK Stockmann SA office located at 44, Avenue John F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg.
Shareholder registration will take place from 10:00 to 10:45 CEST at the premises of the Annual Meeting.
The Annual Meeting will be conducted by the Company’s CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Māris Kreics from Luxembourg, with a live audio and video stream provided for the shareholders.
The agenda for the Annual Meeting is as follows:
The record date for shareholders’ participation at the Company’s Annual General Meeting of shareholders is 19 May 2025 (the “Record Date”). Only the persons who are shareholders on the Record Date with the number of shares held by them on the Record Date are authorized to participate in the General Meeting as well as to vote in writing before the General Meeting.
In order to attend the General Meeting, shareholders must provide (i) the Record Date Confirmation as indicated below, and (ii) the duly completed, dated and signed attendance, proxy and voting form as indicated below at the latest until 26 May 2025 17:00 EEST.
In order to be able to register for, participate in and vote at the General Meeting, shareholders are obliged to obtain a confirmation letter (the “Record Date Confirmation”) issued by the depository bank that is safeguarding their shares in the Company and stating the number of shares held by the shareholder on the Record Date. The Record Date Confirmation must be in writing and sent either by e-mail to investors@eleving.com or in a signed paper form by post to the registered office of the Company, at 8-10 Avenue de la Gare, L-1610 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Attn: AGM 2025/Management Board.
Shareholders have a right to participate in the meeting (including filling and submitting the voting before the meeting) in person in Luxembourg or by mediation of their legal representatives or authorized persons as follows:
Please ensure that all required information and documents are provided by the specified deadline to facilitate your remote access to the AGM. While the webcast will allow shareholders to listen in real time, it will not enable remote participation or voting at the Annual Meeting.
As of the date of convening the Annual Meeting, the Company’s subscribed share capital equals to EUR 1,171,088.24 and is divided into 117,108,824 shares, each having a nominal value of EUR 0.01 (one cent), all of which are fully paid up (the “Share Capital”). At the date of convening of the AGM, the Company holds 689,558 shares in treasury. Voting rights and dividend payout attached to shares held in treasury by the Company are suspended according to Luxembourg Law of 10 August 1915 on Commercial companies.
All files related to the Annual Meeting are available at the following link: https://www.eleving.com/investors/shares
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group has driven innovation in financial technology around the world since its foundation in Latvia in 2012. As of today, the group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, encouraging financial inclusion and upward social mobility in underserved communities around the globe. Eleving Group has developed a multi-brand portfolio for its vehicle and consumer finance business lines, with around 2/3 of the portfolio comprising secured vehicle loans and mobility products, with Mogo as the leading brand, and around 1/3 of the portfolio including unsecured consumer finance products. Currently, 53% of the group's loan portfolio is located in Europe, 34% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world.
The Group's historical customer base exceeds 1.3 mln customers worldwide, while the total volume of loans issued goes beyond EUR 2.0 bln. With headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia and a governance structure in Luxembourg, the Group ensures efficient and transparent business management, powered at the operational level by over 2790 employees. For two consecutive years, the Group was listed among Europe’s 1000 fastest-growing companies published by the Financial Times in 2020 and 2021, while in 2024, Eleving Group was ranked as the 41st fastest-growing European company in the last decade in 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2024' research by Financial Times and Statista.
Read more: www.eleving.com
02.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|ISIN:
|LU2818110020, XS2393240887
|WKN:
|A40Q8F , A3KXK8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2129312
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2129312 02.05.2025 CET/CEST
