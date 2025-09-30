EQS-News: Correction of a release from 17/11/2025, 09:30 CET/CEST - CORRECTION: Dividend payment ex-date of Eleving Group

EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend

Correction of a release from 17/11/2025, 09:30 CET/CEST - CORRECTION: Dividend payment ex-date of Eleving Group



26.11.2025 / 15:47 CET/CEST

CORRECTION: Eleving Group announces a correction to the interim dividend amount per share initially published on 14 November 2025. The calculation has been updated to exclude 689 558 treasury shares, whose dividend rights are suspended under Luxembourg Law of 10 August 1915 on Commercial Companies. Following this adjustment, the gross dividend amount per share is adjusted from EUR 0.04152658 to EUR 0.04177254. The total dividend amount of EUR 4 863 128.80 remains unchanged.



Eleving Group (OT8, ISIN: LU2818110020) hereby announces that on 14 November 2025, the Management Board and Supervisory Board approved the Company's standalone accounts for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025 and resolved to distribute an interim dividend in the total amount of EUR 4 863128.80, resulting in a payment of EUR 0.04177254 per share, with the payment date set for on or around 28 November 2025.

The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be fixed as of 21 November 2025 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System (the Record date).

Accordingly, the ex-date is 20 November 2025. As of this date, purchasers of shares will no longer be entitled to receive dividends.

Shareholders registered in the shareholder register on the record date indicated above are expected to be entitled to receive the interim dividend.

About Eleving Group

Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the Group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.5 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.

Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.

Additional information:

Elina Dobulane

Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

elina.dobulane@eleving.com| +371 25959447