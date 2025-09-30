Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie

Eleving Group Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40Q8F / ISIN: LU2818110020

26.11.2025 15:47:03

EQS-News: Correction of a release from 17/11/2025, 09:30 CET/CEST - CORRECTION: Dividend payment ex-date of Eleving Group

EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend
Correction of a release from 17/11/2025, 09:30 CET/CEST - CORRECTION: Dividend payment ex-date of Eleving Group

26.11.2025 / 15:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORRECTION: Eleving Group announces a correction to the interim dividend amount per share initially published on 14 November 2025. The calculation has been updated to exclude 689 558 treasury shares, whose dividend rights are suspended under Luxembourg Law of 10 August 1915 on Commercial Companies. Following this adjustment, the gross dividend amount per share is adjusted from EUR 0.04152658 to EUR 0.04177254. The total dividend amount of EUR 4 863 128.80 remains unchanged. 

Eleving Group (OT8, ISIN: LU2818110020) hereby announces that on 14 November 2025, the Management Board and Supervisory Board approved the Company's standalone accounts for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025 and resolved to distribute an interim dividend in the total amount of EUR 4 863128.80, resulting in a payment of EUR 0.04177254 per share, with the payment date set for on or around 28 November 2025. 

The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be fixed as of 21 November 2025 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System (the Record date).  

Accordingly, the ex-date is 20 November 2025. As of this date, purchasers of shares will no longer be entitled to receive dividends. 

Shareholders registered in the shareholder register on the record date indicated above are expected to be entitled to receive the interim dividend. 

 

About Eleving Group  

Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the Group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.5 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia. 

Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard. 

  

Additional information: 
Elina Dobulane 
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group 
elina.dobulane@eleving.com| +371 25959447 


26.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Eleving Group S.A.
8-10 avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.eleving.com
ISIN: LU2818110020, XS2393240887
WKN: A40Q8F , A3KXK8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX
EQS News ID: 2236366

 
End of News EQS News Service

2236366  26.11.2025 CET/CEST

