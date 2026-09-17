EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE secures additional wafer capacity in Dortmund

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Alliance

Elmos Semiconductor SE secures additional wafer capacity in Dortmund



17.09.2026 / 16:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Elmos Semiconductor SE secures additional wafer capacity in Dortmund

Leverkusen/Dortmund, September 17, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG), a leading manufacturer of mixed-signal semiconductors for the automotive industry, has extended the supply agreement for the Dortmund wafer fab ("fab") and will have access to significantly increased capacity at the fab until at least 2028, enabling the company to secure additional wafer capacity in the current allocation environment.

“Extending our supply agreement for the fab in Dortmund is a highly attractive solution for Elmos. We are securing additional wafer capacity and further strengthening the reliability of our supply. Against the backdrop of strong global demand for semiconductor manufacturing capacity, this represents an important strategic advantage for us,” explains Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.

The importance of semiconductors in vehicles continues to grow structurally. Global megatrends such as electrification, autonomous and assisted driving, increasing connectivity and digitalization, as well as rising requirements for safety, comfort and energy efficiency, are driving the continuous growth of semiconductor content in vehicles and ensuring sustained high demand for Elmos' innovative solutions.

At the same time, demand for wafer manufacturing capacity for high-voltage technologies is rising sharply, driven by the continued expansion of data centers and AI infrastructure. With the extended supply agreement, Elmos is addressing these developments at an early stage. The company is increasing its available wafer capacity and further strengthening the resilience of its supply chain.

The additional capacity from the Dortmund fab complements Elmos' agreements with its foundry partners. The company is thus consistently pursuing its fabless strategy, combining access to the advanced manufacturing technologies of its foundry partners with greater availability of established manufacturing capacity in Dortmund. “In the current allocation environment, securing additional wafer capacity is an important strategic building block,” adds Dr. Schneider.

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

Note

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.