Elmos Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108
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17.09.2026 16:48:43
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE secures additional wafer capacity in Dortmund
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EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): Alliance
Elmos Semiconductor SE secures additional wafer capacity in Dortmund
Leverkusen/Dortmund, September 17, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG), a leading manufacturer of mixed-signal semiconductors for the automotive industry, has extended the supply agreement for the Dortmund wafer fab ("fab") and will have access to significantly increased capacity at the fab until at least 2028, enabling the company to secure additional wafer capacity in the current allocation environment.
“Extending our supply agreement for the fab in Dortmund is a highly attractive solution for Elmos. We are securing additional wafer capacity and further strengthening the reliability of our supply. Against the backdrop of strong global demand for semiconductor manufacturing capacity, this represents an important strategic advantage for us,” explains Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.
The importance of semiconductors in vehicles continues to grow structurally. Global megatrends such as electrification, autonomous and assisted driving, increasing connectivity and digitalization, as well as rising requirements for safety, comfort and energy efficiency, are driving the continuous growth of semiconductor content in vehicles and ensuring sustained high demand for Elmos' innovative solutions.
At the same time, demand for wafer manufacturing capacity for high-voltage technologies is rising sharply, driven by the continued expansion of data centers and AI infrastructure. With the extended supply agreement, Elmos is addressing these developments at an early stage. The company is increasing its available wafer capacity and further strengthening the resilience of its supply chain.
The additional capacity from the Dortmund fab complements Elmos' agreements with its foundry partners. The company is thus consistently pursuing its fabless strategy, combining access to the advanced manufacturing technologies of its foundry partners with greater availability of established manufacturing capacity in Dortmund. “In the current allocation environment, securing additional wafer capacity is an important strategic building block,” adds Dr. Schneider.
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About Elmos
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17.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Munich
|LEI Code:
|529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63
|EQS News ID:
|2401080
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2401080 17.09.2026 CET/CEST
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|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
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|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
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|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
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|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
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|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.07.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.06.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|09:43
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.08.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|29.06.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.06.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.07.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.03.26
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.11.25
|Elmos Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.07.25
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|Deutsche Bank AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Elmos Semiconductor
|143,00
|2,14%