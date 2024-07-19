19.07.2024 09:00:03

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor receives building permits for four wind park projects in Germany and Scotland

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor receives building permits for four wind park projects in Germany and Scotland

19.07.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Energiekontor receives building permits for four wind park projects in Germany and Scotland

Bremen, 19 July 2024 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks listed in the General Standard, has received further building permits for four wind park projects with a total generation volume of around 160 megawatts in Germany and Scotland during the summer months, and thus successfully expanded its project pipeline. 

In Germany, Energiekontor has recently obtained building permits for a wind park project in the west of North Rhine-Westphalia. This wind park is expected to have a total generation capacity of approximately 11 megawatts. Previously, in June 2024, Energiekontor was granted building permission for a wind park project in eastern Brandenburg with a total nominal power of 48 megawatts.

In addition to the aforementioned wind park projects in Germany, Energiekontor also received building permits for two wind park projects in the south of Scotland at the beginning of July 2024. Both wind parks are expected to contribute a total generation capacity of 50 megawatts each to electricity generation from renewable energy sources in the future.

”The building permits for these four wind parks in Germany and Scotland represent a significant achievement for our company, enabling us to continue pursuing our growth strategy successfully. We are pleased to be able to reinforce our position as a project developer and operator of wind parks in our national markets of Germany and Scotland with these four wind parks”, says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.

The half-year results 2024 of Energiekontor AG will be published on 12 August 2024. The half-year financial report will be available on the website at https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html.

About Energiekontor AG

For over 30 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates around 40 wind and solar parks with a nominal power of around 390 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Berlin-Spandau, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 160 wind and solar park projects with a total generation capacity of around 1.4 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.0 billion euros (as at 31 December 2023).

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed in the SDAX and the TecDax of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126
Email: ir@energiekontor.com

Kathrin Mateoschus
Investor & Public Relations Manager
Tel: +49 (0)421-3304-297
E-Mail: ir@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5
28359 Bremen
Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0
Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444
Email: info@energiekontor.de
Web: www.energiekontor.de/en/index.html


Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: 04 21/33 04-126
Fax: 04 21/33 04-4 44
E-mail: ir@energiekontor.de
Internet: www.energiekontor.de
ISIN: DE0005313506
WKN: 531350
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
