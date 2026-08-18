Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie

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WKN DE: A40Q8F / ISIN: LU2818110020

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18.08.2026 22:00:04

EQS-News: Enlight Research publishes updated coverage on Eleving Group

EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Enlight Research publishes updated coverage on Eleving Group

18.08.2026 / 22:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eleving Group announces that Enlight Research has published an updated research report following the Group’s six-month financial results. 

Analysts increased their Base Case fair value estimate to EUR 2.44 per share, implying an upside potential of approximately 46% compared with the current market price of EUR 1.68 as at August 17. 

Key highlights from the report: 

  • Q2 2026 total revenue reached EUR 87.2 million, approximately 10% above Enlight Research’s estimate. 

  • Q2 2026 net profit to equity holders amounted to EUR 8.8 million, 37% above estimate. 

  • The loan book grew 39% year-on-year to EUR 522 million, ahead of the analyst’s forecast of approximately EUR 472 million. 

  • The Company remains on track to meet or beat its full-year 2026 targets for the loan book, revenue, and net profit before FX. 

  • Enlight Research raised its 2026–2028 estimates and increased its Base Case fair value to EUR 2.44 per share, from EUR 2.25 previously. The report implies a P/E of 5.8x and a P/BV of 1.7x for 2026E. 

 

The full report is available here

 

About Eleving Group 

Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.2 million registered users. The group employs over 4,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia. 

Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard. 

 

Additional information: 

Elina Dobulane 

Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group 

elina.dobulane@eleving.com| +371 25959447 


18.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Eleving Group S.A.
8-10 avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.eleving.com
ISIN: LU2818110020, XS2393240887
WKN: A40Q8F , A3KXK8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
LEI Code: 894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
EQS News ID: 2385232

 
End of News EQS News Service

2385232  18.08.2026 CET/CEST

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