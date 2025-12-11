EQS-News: Expansion of the Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG

EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Expansion of the Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG



11.12.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Expansion of the Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG

Berlin, 11. December 2025 – The Supervisory Board of M1 Kliniken AG has appointed Ms. Katharina Zimmnau to the Executive Board of M1 Kliniken AG with effect from 10. December 2025. Ms. Zimmnau has been CFO of M1 Kliniken AG since June 1, 2025.

“I am very pleased to welcome Ms. Zimmnau to the team. With her many years of experience in accounting, controlling, and process design, she will play a key role in shaping the further development of our profitable growth trajectory”, says Attila Strauss, CEO of M1 Kliniken AG.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of medical aesthetic services in Europe and Australia. With a clear strategic focus, high standardization, and consistent scalability, the Group currently operates 58 clinics in ten countries under the M1 Med Beauty brand. All treatments are performed exclusively by qualified physicians and adhere to uniform, high medical standards, while being offered at market-leading prices. Since late 2018, M1 has systematically driven its international expansion, which forms the basis for scalable future growth and the further development of its global market position. With the M1 Schlossklinik in Berlin, the Group operates one of Europe’s largest and most modern clinics for plastic and aesthetic surgery, featuring four operating theaters and 35 beds.

Contact:M1 Kliniken AGGrünauer Straße 512557 BerlinT: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14M: ir@m1-kliniken.de