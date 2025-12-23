EQS-News: Focus Universal Inc. Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements

EQS-News: Focus Universal Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Focus Universal Inc. Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements



23.12.2025 / 22:21 CET/CEST

ONTARIO, CA - December 23, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT), 5G and SEC Financial Reporting AI-Driven Automation Software developer, today announced that it has received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on December 22, 2025 that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550 requires the Company to meet at least one of the following standards: (1) stockholders’ equity of at least $2.5 million (5550 (b)(1)); (2) market value of listed securities of at least $35 million (5550(b)(2)); or (3) net income from continuing operations of $500,000 in the most recently completed fiscal year or in two of the three most recently completed fiscal years (5550(b)(3)).

As previously disclosed, on June 30, 2025, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) because its market value of listed securities (MVLS) was below $35.0 million for 30 consecutive business days. The Nasdaq staff made this determination of compliance following the Company’s recent public offerings, announced on October 27, 2025, which generated estimated net proceeds of $9.44 million from the $10 million offering. As a result of these transactions, the Company satisfied the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement under Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), and the matter regarding its previous deficiency is now considered closed.

"Through our recent public offerings, we have significantly strengthened our balance sheet, enabling us to regain compliance in accordance with Nasdaq’s stockholders’ equity standard,” said Dr. Desheng Wang, CEO of Focus Universal Inc. “We deeply appreciate the support of all the investors who participated in our offerings and believe in our long-term vision. With a highly scalable business model, we are more optimistic than ever about the Company’s outlook. and remain committed to building shareholder value as we continue to scale our business and drive sustainable growth."

“Regaining compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements is an important requirement for Focus Universal," Dr. Wang continues. "And as we reflect on the market and growing business potential, we remain focused on creating long-term shareholder value through our fundamental research and development, which aims to address the core challenges in IoT and labor-intensive data entry. Universal Smart IoT not only preserves the information-sharing capabilities of traditional IoT but also provides universal common hardware and software platforms. As a result, the prohibitive development and production costs, as well as the technological complexity that have hindered traditional IoT, are finally resolved. The longstanding challenges of IoT have been solved. When the 90% of universal IoT infrastructure is no longer repeatedly rebuilt, IoT development becomes far cheaper and simpler than building non-IoT devices."

Dr. Desheng Wang also concluded, “Furthermore, our SEC Financial Reporting software is 10,000 times faster than traditional manual methods, demonstrating the transformative power of automation and AI-driven innovation. With a single click, months of complex SEC financial reporting work can be completed in just one minute. We plan to showcase all of these technologies at CES from January 6th to 9th in Las Vegas.”

About Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 26 patents and patents pending in various phases and eight trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. For maintenance cost control, the company has also omnibus patents encompassing these patents into patent family groups. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Focus Universal specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

For company inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

626-272-3883

ir@focusuniversal.com

