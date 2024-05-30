|
30.05.2024 12:56:16
EQS-News: GESCO AGM 2024: Proposed resolutions adopted by a large majority
|
EQS-News: Gesco SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Yesterday's Annual General Meeting of GESCO SE was well attended by shareholders. A total of around 47.4 % of the voting share capital was represented.
The Annual General Meeting discharged the members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, approved the appointment of the auditor of the annual and consolidated financial statements and the dividend payment of € 0.40 per share. All of the items on the agenda received a high level of approval (from 82.6% - 96.1%).
The event was once again held in the SANAA building at the Zeche Zollverein (Coal Mine Industrial Complex), a World Heritage Site. In addition to the usual agenda of an Annual General Meeting, the shareholders and guests in attendance were offered an extensive supporting programme by the GESCO subsidiaries. The programme kicked off with three selected subsidiaries presenting themselves to a large audience in a separate auditorium. After the official part of the Annual General Meeting, all subsidiaries presented themselves in a panel discussion. Throughout the day, all the managing directors of the subsidiaries were available for individual discussions at company stands. Finally, a guided tour of the Zeche Zollverein site was offered.
The overview of the voting results and the presentation by the Executive Board are available on the GESCO website at www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings
About GESCO:
GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry specialising in process, resource, healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO SE gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the German industrial SME sector.
Contact:
Peter Alex
30.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GESCO SE
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)202 24820 18
|Fax:
|+49 (0)202 2482049
|E-mail:
|ir@gesco.de
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0201
|WKN:
|A1K020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1914673
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1914673 30.05.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gesco AGmehr Nachrichten
|
30.05.24
|EQS-News: GESCO-Hauptversammlung 2024: Beschlussvorschläge mit großer Mehrheit angenommen (EQS Group)
|
30.05.24
|EQS-News: GESCO AGM 2024: Proposed resolutions adopted by a large majority (EQS Group)
|
14.05.24
|EQS-PVR: GESCO SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
10.05.24
|EQS-News: GESCO SE publishes 3-month report 2024 (EQS Group)
|
10.05.24
|EQS-News: GESCO SE veröffentlicht 3-Monatsbericht 2024 (EQS Group)
|
08.05.24
|EQS-News: GESCO SE gibt Ergebnis des Aktienrückkaufprogramms bekannt (EQS Group)
|
08.05.24
|EQS-News: GESCO SE announces result of the share buyback programme (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Gesco AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gesco AG
|18,15
|-1,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen weiter Belastungsfaktor: US-Indizes schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX zum Handelsende kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische Markt wies am Donnerstag kaum eine Veränderung aus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss daneben ebenfalls nur minimal höher. In den USA übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. An den Börsen Asiens ging es am Donnerstag weiter nach unten.