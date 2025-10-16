EQS-News: GFT Completes EUR 15 Million Share Buyback Program

EQS-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

GFT Completes EUR 15 Million Share Buyback Program



16.10.2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST

GFT Completes EUR 15 Million Share Buyback Program

Buyback Supports AI-Centric Five-Year Strategy

Stuttgart, October 16, 2025 – GFT Technologies SE has successfully completed its share buyback program, repurchasing 761,138 shares for EUR 14,999,984.14. This equals 2.8912 percent of the company’s share capital, at an average price of EUR 19.7073.

Jochen Ruetz, CFO of GFT Technologies SE, stated: “Given the currently low valuations in the small-cap market, this buyback was a sensible way to allocate capital. It reflects our confidence in GFT’s strategic path. Our shift to a fully AI-centric model positions us for sustainable long-term growth. We are convinced that the investment will pay off for GFT and its shareholders.”

The program began on April 15, 2025, following a board resolution on March 27, with a volume of up to EUR 15 million (excluding incidental costs). It was conducted under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) by an independent bank, acting without influence from GFT Technologies SE.

No decision has yet been made regarding the use of treasury shares. All uses specified in the Annual General Meeting's authorization to acquire treasury shares are possible, including the cancellation of shares.

Your contacts

Press

Dr. Markus Müller

Group Public Relations

GFT Technologies SE

+49 711 62042-344

markus.j.mueller@gft.com

Investors

Andreas Herzog

Group Investor Relations

GFT Technologies SE

+49 711 62042-383

Andreas.Herzog@gft.com



