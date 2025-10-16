GFT Aktie
WKN: 580060 / ISIN: DE0005800601
|
16.10.2025 09:10:23
EQS-News: GFT Completes EUR 15 Million Share Buyback Program
|
EQS-News: GFT Technologies SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
GFT Completes EUR 15 Million Share Buyback Program
Buyback Supports AI-Centric Five-Year Strategy
Stuttgart, October 16, 2025 – GFT Technologies SE has successfully completed its share buyback program, repurchasing 761,138 shares for EUR 14,999,984.14. This equals 2.8912 percent of the company’s share capital, at an average price of EUR 19.7073.
Jochen Ruetz, CFO of GFT Technologies SE, stated: “Given the currently low valuations in the small-cap market, this buyback was a sensible way to allocate capital. It reflects our confidence in GFT’s strategic path. Our shift to a fully AI-centric model positions us for sustainable long-term growth. We are convinced that the investment will pay off for GFT and its shareholders.”
The program began on April 15, 2025, following a board resolution on March 27, with a volume of up to EUR 15 million (excluding incidental costs). It was conducted under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) by an independent bank, acting without influence from GFT Technologies SE.
No decision has yet been made regarding the use of treasury shares. All uses specified in the Annual General Meeting's authorization to acquire treasury shares are possible, including the cancellation of shares.
This press release is also available for download via the GFT newsroom.
GFT Technologies is a responsible AI-centric global digital transformation company. We deliver advanced Data & AI transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures, and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential.
With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers responsible AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery, and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and customer success.
Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange.
Let’s Go Beyond_
www.gft.com
16.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GFT Technologies SE
|Schelmenwasenstraße 34
|70567 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711/62042-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711/62042-301
|E-mail:
|ir@gft.com
|Internet:
|www.gft.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005800601
|WKN:
|580060
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2213764
