EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG signs Memorandum of Understanding with Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC Group)

HMS Bergbau AG to act as distribution and trading partner for ENOC Group’s marine lubricants in Spain and Turkey

Berlin, 18 December 2025: HMS Bergbau AG (ISIN: DE0006061104, WKN: 606110), a leading independent German commodities trading and marketing company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC Group), a globally recognized energy corporation based in Dubai. Under the agreement, HMS Bergbau AG will serve as the partner for distribution, marketing, and trading of the ENOC Group’s marine lubricants in the strategically important maritime corridors of Spain and Turkey. Through this cooperation, the customers of HMS Bergbau AG will gain access to the marine lubricant portfolio of ENOC Group, thereby strengthening HMS Bergbau AG’s offering and creating additional growth opportunities.

Founded in 1993, the ENOC Group is wholly owned by the Government of Dubai and comprises more than 30 subsidiaries operating across refining, lubricants, storage, aviation, and retail sectors. In 2024, the ENOC Group reported total revenues exceeding USD 20 billion.

The newly established partnership supports ENOC Group’s objectives to advance global trade and maritime sustainability while pursuing its international growth ambitions. The company aims to expand its marine lubricant supply coverage to over 900 ports worldwide.

Dennis Schwindt, CEO of HMS Bergbau AG, stated: “We are very pleased about the partnership with the ENOC Group, a highly respected energy company with an outstanding reputation in the industry. This collaboration will support both partners on their continued growth paths. For HMS Bergbau AG, this cooperation represents an important milestone in advancing our growth strategy and unlocking additional product areas in the future. We value this collaboration with ENOC and look forward to further integration and cooperation in the future.”

About HMS Bergbau AG:

HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies headquartered in Germany. Its core business is the international purchase and sale of commodities such as coal products, liquid fuels, oil and gas, cement, ores, as well as other bulk products. Its customers include renowned international industrial companies as well as energy traders and producers, to whom the raw materials are delivered in time and world-wide. With activities spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, HMS Bergbau AG also benefits from preferred access to high-quality raw material reserves and an extensive global network.

