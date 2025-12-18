HMS BERGBAU Aktie

18.12.2025 12:30:03

EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG signs Memorandum of Understanding with Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC Group)

EQS-News: HMS BERGBAU AG / Key word(s): Alliance
HMS Bergbau AG signs Memorandum of Understanding with Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC Group)

18.12.2025 / 12:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

 

HMS Bergbau AG signs Memorandum of Understanding with Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC Group)

  • HMS Bergbau AG to act as distribution and trading partner for ENOC Group’s marine lubricants in Spain and Turkey

Berlin, 18 December 2025: HMS Bergbau AG (ISIN: DE0006061104, WKN: 606110), a leading independent German commodities trading and marketing company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC Group), a globally recognized energy corporation based in Dubai. Under the agreement, HMS Bergbau AG will serve as the partner for distribution, marketing, and trading of the ENOC Group’s marine lubricants in the strategically important maritime corridors of Spain and Turkey. Through this cooperation, the customers of HMS Bergbau AG will gain access to the marine lubricant portfolio of ENOC Group, thereby strengthening HMS Bergbau AG’s offering and creating additional growth opportunities.

Founded in 1993, the ENOC Group is wholly owned by the Government of Dubai and comprises more than 30 subsidiaries operating across refining, lubricants, storage, aviation, and retail sectors. In 2024, the ENOC Group reported total revenues exceeding USD 20 billion.

The newly established partnership supports ENOC Group’s objectives to advance global trade and maritime sustainability while pursuing its international growth ambitions. The company aims to expand its marine lubricant supply coverage to over 900 ports worldwide.

Dennis Schwindt, CEO of HMS Bergbau AG, stated: “We are very pleased about the partnership with the ENOC Group, a highly respected energy company with an outstanding reputation in the industry. This collaboration will support both partners on their continued growth paths. For HMS Bergbau AG, this cooperation represents an important milestone in advancing our growth strategy and unlocking additional product areas in the future. We value this collaboration with ENOC and look forward to further integration and cooperation in the future.”

About HMS Bergbau AG:

HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies headquartered in Germany. Its core business is the international purchase and sale of commodities such as coal products, liquid fuels, oil and gas, cement, ores, as well as other bulk products. Its customers include renowned international industrial companies as well as energy traders and producers, to whom the raw materials are delivered in time and world-wide. With activities spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, HMS Bergbau AG also benefits from preferred access to high-quality raw material reserves and an extensive global network.

 

Corporate contact information

HMS Bergbau AG

An der Wuhlheide 232

12459 Berlin

T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0

F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15

E-Mail: info@hms-ag.com

URL: www.hms-ag.com

 

Investor Relations Manager:

edicto GmbH

Doron Kaufmann / Ralf Droz

T: +49 69 905 505 53

E-Mail: hms-bergbau@edicto.de

 


18.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 65 66 81-0
Fax: 030 65 66 81-15
E-mail: hms@hms-ag.com
Internet: www.hms-ag.com
ISIN: DE0006061104
WKN: 606110
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board)
EQS News ID: 2248402

 
End of News EQS News Service

2248402  18.12.2025 CET/CEST

