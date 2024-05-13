EQS-News: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Blue Cap AG

EQS-News: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Blue Cap AG



13.05.2024

Annual General Meeting to be held in person

Dividend proposal of EUR 0.65 per share already communicated

Dr. Christian Diekmann and Nikolaus Wiegand proposed as new Supervisory Board members, Dr. Diekmann as designated Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Munich, May 13, 2024 - Blue Cap AG (“Blue Cap”) today publishes the invitation and thus further preliminary information on this year's Annual General Meeting on June 24, 2024.

After three years of conducting a virtual Annual General Meeting, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board have decided to hold this year's Annual General Meeting as an in-person event in Munich. Dr. Henning von Kottwitz, CEO, comments: “We are delighted to welcome our shareholders in person again and hope for a lively attendance. While the virtual Annual General Meeting has proven to be an efficient option, we would like to explicitly promote the exchange of ideas between our investors and the management by organizing an in-person event.”

In addition to the regular topics of every Annual General Meeting, including the vote on the previously communicated dividend proposal of EUR 0.65 per share, the agenda also includes changes to the Supervisory Board.

Ms. Kirsten Lange, current Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, has informed the company that she will be stepping down from her position with effect from this year's Annual General Meeting. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board express their sincere thanks to Ms. Lange for her great commitment and valuable support and wish her all the best for the future. Former Supervisory Board member Dr. Henning von Kottwitz has resigned early with effect from September 30, 2023 following his appointment as Chairman of the Executive Board of Blue Cap.

With Dr. Christian Diekmann and Mr. Nikolaus Wiegand, the Supervisory Board is proposing two highly qualified candidates to the shareholders, who will ideally complement the Supervisory Board with their individual experience and personalities and will be able to support the further development of Blue Cap.

Dr. Diekmann, who, if elected, will serve as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, holds a doctorate in business administration and began his international career as a management consultant at McKinsey in Cologne and Chicago. In recent years, he has held various executive and supervisory board positions. Thus, Dr. Diekmann was CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Max Automation SE. Previously, he was CFO of the ZRT/Zertus Group as well as CFO and Chief Human Resources Officer of comdirect Bank AG. Dr. Diekmann currently works as a freelance consultant for family offices, companies and corporate groups.

Nikolaus Wiegand studied business administration and started his career as managing director of a communications agency. Since 1996, he has been Managing Director of the Wiegand-Glas Group, which develops and produces glass and PET packaging concepts for the food and beverage industry. Mr. Wiegand also serves as Managing Director of JotWe GmbH, which acquired a substantial stake in Blue Cap in December 2022. JotWe GmbH currently holds 15.3% of Blue Cap's share capital.The complete invitation to this year's Annual General Meeting, which will take place exclusively in physical presence, as well as the detailed CVs of the two candidates standing for election can be downloaded from the Blue Cap website at the following link: https://www.blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

